"I have no complaints", "W lineup" - Real Madrid fans react as Carlo Ancelotti names 'balanced' lineup to face Getafe in La Liga

Fans have reacted to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti naming a 'balanced' XI for the La Liga clash at Getafe on Thursday (February 1).

Los Blancos are coming off a 2-1 win at Las Palmas last weekend, having beaten Almeria 3-2 at home a week earlier. Ancelotti's side trail surprise leaders Girona (55) by a point but have a game in hand.

The La Liga giants are in good form this year, winning six of their last seven games across competitions, including the last two, since a 4-2 extra time defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

During this period, Madrid won their first title of the season, the Supercopa Espana, beating Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in successive games. Los Blancos are in good form in the league, with their only loss of the season, 3-1, coming at Atletico Madrid last year.

Ancelotti has named a strong XI for the crosstown trip to Getafe. One fan reckons they have no complaints, tweeting:

"I have no complaints. We should win with this lineup"

Another simply chimed in:

"W lineup"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Ancelotti's side have 54 points from 21 league games and will displace Girona at the top if they avoid defeat at the Coliseum.

"It will be a tough game" - Real Madrid boss not taking Getafe for granted

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

While Real Madrid are almost atop the La Liga standings, Getafe are 25 points behind in tenth, having won just seven of their 21 outings.

Nevertheless, Carlo Ancelotti is not taking his team's crosstown rivals for granted. The Italian reckons his team must be prepared for a 'tough' battle. In a pre-game press conference (as per Los Blancos' website), Ancelotti elaborated:

"It's a key game, very difficult, and it's going to be very demanding for us. The team is doing well, and, hopefully, we can put in a good performance, taking into account the difficulties.

"Getafe are solid. They play good football and are strong in their duels. It will be a tough game and vital for the league and the season."

Los Blancos won the reverse fixture 2-1 at home on matchday four in September.