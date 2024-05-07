“I’d focus on the massive t*ts playing for your team” - Ferdinand and Piers Morgan engage in Twitter spat after Manchester United lose to Palace

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and English broadcaster Piers Morgan recently engaged in some banter online. Morgan, an Arsenal enthusiast, took playful jabs at Ferdinand after United's crushing defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on May 6.

Crystal Palace created history on Monday after completing a double against Manchester United for the first time. The Eagles got the better of Erik ten Hag's United, handing them a thumping of 4-0 at the Selhurst Park.

The Eagles dominated the match from start to finish, with goals from Michael Olise, Jean-Phillipe Mateta, and Tyrick Mitchell sealing a resounding victory at Selhurst Park.

Defensive midfielder Casemiro, who was forced to slot in as a center back due to United's injury woes, put the ball in the net twice but his efforts were ruled out after VAR's interference.

In the aftermath of the match, Piers Morgan, an avid Arsenal supporter, took to Twitter to tease retired defender Rio Ferdinand about United's defeat. Morgan wrote:

"Hi mate, @rioferdy5 - you OK? #Tears4Rio."

Expand Tweet

In response, Ferdinand jokingly admitted to watching the game from behind the sofa. He wrote:

"Hey #moobs. I’m behind the sofa ffs 🤦🏽‍♂️ Make sure ya tuck them moobs in ya long johns while jumping around and gloating over our embarrassing performance tho @piersmorgan 😘."

The banter escalated as Morgan took aim at United's performance and wrote:

"I’d focus on the massive t*ts playing for your team mate.."

Expand Tweet

A frustrated Rio Ferdinand replied:

"Going bed… night all 🤬"

Expand Tweet

Erik Ten Hag calls out Manchester United's defence after dismal loss to Palace

Touching on Crystal Palace taking an early lead in their match against Manchester United, manager Erik Ten Hag expressed his disappointment with his team's defensive lapses. Addressing Olise's first goal, he stated (via United in Focus):

"The throw-in where you concede the first goal, that shouldn’t happen and that is as a team because we don’t follow their rules. We don’t adapt to the different situations to organize, to keep control in those situations.

“Five players over the ball and they have a throw-in, it is not possible. There are five players there and that is a goal that shouldn’t happen because we really give clear instructions of how we should defend this. They didn’t bring it on the pitch and we got hammered.”

With three games remaining, Manchester United have now been overtaken by Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea. They are now at risk of losing out on a European spot, putting more pressure on Ten Hag.

The Red Devils will be in action in the Premier League against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12).