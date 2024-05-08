“I didn’t hate the team, I hated Rafa” - Ex-Liverpool defender opens up on 2005 Champions League final experience

Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock has revealed the horrendous experience he suffered during the 2005 UEFA Champions League final.

Warnock was included in the Reds' initial 18-man squad. However, he was later informed that it was a mistake and Warnock wasn't a part of the team. The former defender added that he watched from the stands as the Merseysiders launched an incredible comeback to win the game via penalties.

Warnock said on his bad experience (via The Mirror):

"It was hard for me because I'm a Liverpool fan, I grew up on the Kop and everything. I thought, 'I f*cking hate this team, like what's going on here.' I was fuming, I was so angry."

Warnock added:

"I didn't hate the team, I hated Rafa. I sat there thinking I'm so happy for the lads, but I am also p***ed off the way things have played out.' Ig you ever played in a final or you've not played in one, you don't feel part of even if you've played your part to get it."

Benitez's side went down 0-3 before half-time in Istanbul. However, they scored three second-half goals before winning the game on penalties.

How many games did Stephen Warnock play in Liverpool's Champions League winning campaign?

Stephen Warnock played four games in Liverpool's 2004-05 Champions League winning run. He overall made 30 appearances across competitions for the Reds that season.

Warnock, apart from the Reds, also played for clubs like Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United, Wigan Athletic, and more during his professional career.

Warnock also represented England twice at the international level. While Warnock earned a winners' medal in the 2004-05 UCL winning campaign, he is sour about the way he was treated by Benitez leading up to the final, as his recent words on the incident prove.