“I don’t care”, “No brainer” – Manchester United fans make special demand to club regarding 29-year-old star after win against Everton

Manchester United fans believe Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, should be handed a permanent deal at the club soon. This comes after his performance in United's 2-0 win over Everton at home on Saturday, April 8.

Sabitzer joined the Red Devils in January and has since established himself as one of the top performers on the team. He has made 12 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He has been a rock-solid presence at the heart of the Red Devils' midfield in the absence of Casemiro.

He put in another good performance against Everton on Saturday. During the 76 minutes he was on the pitch, Sabitzer registered one shot on target and completed 22 passes.

Fans were impressed and asked for the player to be signed on a permanent deal. One wrote on Twitter:

"Sabitzer must be given a permanent deal soon. I dont care."

Another wrote that it's a no-brainer that Sabitzer should become a permanent United player. He wrote:

"On today's performance sabitzer on a permanent deal is a no brainer."

The Red Devils. meanwhile, momentarily moved into the third spot in the Premier League table with the win.

They have 53 points on the board from 28 matches and lead Newcastle United by three points. The Magpies, though, have played one game less than Erik ten Hag's side.

Marcel Sabitzer was one of the best performers on the pitch against Sean Dyche's team. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Manchester United fans after the display:

Dalia Khashan💎🔰🇶🇦 @KhashanDalia Sabitzer must be given a permanent deal soon. I dont care. Sabitzer must be given a permanent deal soon. I dont care.

Ace🥤 @speeds_c Ill keep saying it, United will have blood on their hands if they dont sign Sabitzer permanently in the summer Ill keep saying it, United will have blood on their hands if they dont sign Sabitzer permanently in the summer

Trev UTID 🔰🇾🇪 @knaggsy097 On today's performance sabitzer on a permanent deal is a no brainer On today's performance sabitzer on a permanent deal is a no brainer

SAINT @JaeeWoods



& Bruno?? Give that man a RAISE!!!!! Hey @ManUtd - give that man Sabitzer a permanent contract.& Bruno?? Give that man a RAISE!!!!! Hey @ManUtd - give that man Sabitzer a permanent contract.& Bruno?? Give that man a RAISE!!!!!

UF @UtdFaithfuls



Energy, runs, chances, shots... he's been superb. I'm moved. Let's talk about Sabitzer in that advanced role.Energy, runs, chances, shots... he's been superb. I'm moved. Let's talk about Sabitzer in that advanced role.Energy, runs, chances, shots... he's been superb. I'm moved. 🔥 https://t.co/YYhRQpjhbY

Jonas Adnan Giæver @CheGiaevara Marcel Sabitzer is damn near everywhere. He keeps moving in and around the Everton defensive line, and causes havoc whenever United are attacking.



Unleasing him in that free role behind the striker has given United another layer of creativity. Sensational. Marcel Sabitzer is damn near everywhere. He keeps moving in and around the Everton defensive line, and causes havoc whenever United are attacking.Unleasing him in that free role behind the striker has given United another layer of creativity. Sensational. https://t.co/BbuIlGSmHz

Saeed TV @SaeedTV_ 🏿 Sabitzer btw! Another underrated performance. Shining in the 10 role Sabitzer btw! Another underrated performance. Shining in the 10 role 👏🏿

Shay Given urged Manchester United to offer David De Gea a new contract

Since joining Manchester United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, David De Gea has been the No. 1 choice for the Red Devils between the sticks. The Spanish custodian, however, is currently in the final months of his contract.

Shay Given, though, believes De Gea should be handed a new contract in a heartbeat. The former Premier League goalkeeper said (via The People's Person):

“I would extend it (De Gea’s contract) all day and wouldn’t think twice; he has been phenomenal, I understand modern keepers need to play with their feet, but their first job is to keep the ball out of the net.”

De Gea has kept 185 clean sheets for Manchester United, the highest in the club's history.

