"I don’t care how well he did last season, that’s a terrible buy" - Jamie Carragher slams Manchester United for signing 31-year-old star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has blasted Manchester United over the signing of Casemiro last year. The Premier League legend claimed that buying the Brazilian was a panic move from the Red Devils. He also added that the club have given too much power to their manager Erik ten Hag in transfer dealings.

Manchester United announced the signing of Casemiro in August 2022. The midfielder arrived from Real Madrid for a reported fee of £70 million, signing a four-year contract.

The Brazilian had a promising start to life with the Red Devils last season. He played 53 games across all competitions and recorded seven goals and as many assists. He helped them win the Carabao Cup, their first trophy in six years.

This term, however, Casemiro has had a troubled start amid injuries and inconsistent performances. He has missed Manchester United's last seven games across all competitions due to a knock.

Commenting on the midfielder's struggles, Jamie Carragher boldly claimed that the Red Devils were wrong in signing him in the first place.

"When you look at Man United buying Casemiro – I don’t care how well he did last season – that’s a terrible buy, from a business and club point of view. That’s just a panic," the Liverpool legend told CBS (via Metro). £70million on a guy who’s 30, 31 on a five-year deal, on massive money. I think he’s on the way down now… who’s going to sign him."

Carragher further claimed that Erik ten Hag has been given too much power to preside over transfers at Manchester United. He also criticized the Dutchman for signing mainly his countrymen and players he has worked with earlier in his career.

"I just think since then [Alex Ferguson’s retirement], top football clubs have top directors of football, people who run the club. And I just think they let the manager get on with it. He buys who he wants."

Carragher also referenced previous Manchester United managers like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal to put weight behind his argument, saying:

"You look at Ten Hag now, basically 60-70 per cent of the players he’s bought – they’re either from the Dutch League, or he’s worked with them before. So you know he’s got an unbelievable amount of power at the club. It hasn’t worked, I think it’s the same with Jose (Mourinho), (Louis) van Gaal, other people."

"And a manager should have an input into signings,’ he continued. ‘I’m not saying a manager should not know who they’re signing. But a manager shouldn’t be allowed to just go buy who he wants," he added.

Ten Hag has signed the likes of Antony, Lisandro Martinez, and Andre Onana at Old Trafford, all players whom he has worked with before.

Manchester United on the brink of premature Champions League exit

The Red Devils missed a golden opportunity to significantly boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout phase on Wednesday, November 20. They threw away a two-goal lead twice and played out a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray at RAMS Park. As a result, they now need to work hard and pray for a miracle to go through.

Erik ten Hag's men sit at the bottom of Group A with four points from five games, with just one game to go. Galatasaray and Copenhagen take the third and second spots respectively with five points each while Bayern Munich top the table with 13 points.

To progress into the next round, Manchester United will need to beat Bayern at Old Trafford on December 12. They will also need to hope that Galatasaray and Copenhagen play out a draw in their final group stage meeting.