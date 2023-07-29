"I don’t expect an offer very soon" - Sporting Director claims Chelsea and Arsenal are yet to launch bids for midfield target

Ajax Amsterdam's attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been the subject of transfer speculation, with Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

However, Ajax's Sporting Director, Sven Mislintat, has restated such rumors, expressing that they are yet to receive any concrete offers for the 22-year-old Ghanaian. Despite acknowledging the existence of informal inquiries about Kudus, Mislintat remains skeptical about a swift offer materializing. He remarked (via the Gunners Daily):

"There are clubs that have informally enquired about him. I don't expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can be different in the football world. Perhaps the interest is not as serious as everyone thinks."

Kudus has made a notable impact at Ajax Amsterdam, having played 84 games, scoring 23 goals, and providing 11 assists. Unsurprisingly, clubs are keeping an eye on his progress, but Ajax is in no hurry to part ways with their prized midfielder.

Apart from Chelsea and Arsenal, other clubs have also shown speculative interest in Kudus, including Manchester United. However, with only two years remaining on his current contract, the transfer chatter may be the usual games played to secure a potential contract extension.

Interestingly, Chelsea's interest in Kudus raises questions, particularly if Conor Gallagher, another promising midfielder, remains with the club. It appears that Gallagher's future at Chelsea is secure, possibly reducing the necessity of pursuing a move for Kudus.

In conclusion, despite Kudus' rumors, Ajax's Sporting Director has asserted that Chelsea, Arsenal, or any other interested party has made no official offers. While the Ghanaian's talent makes him a sought-after prospect, Ajax intends to keep hold of their young star, at least for now.

As the transfer window inches closer to an end, Mohammed Kudus' transfer saga will be closely watched, with several top clubs lining up for his signature.

Arsenal and Chelsea target Mohammed Kudus: No bids or negotiations confirmed yet, says Fabrizio Romano

Amid transfer speculations surrounding Ajax's talented midfielder Mohammed Kudus, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the current situation.

According to Romano, there have been no formal bids or direct conversations between Ajax and interested clubs Arsenal and Chelsea. Romano also pointed out that while there is an evident interest from Arsenal, the club's current priority is offloading some players after a busy early summer transfer window.

Romano said via GIVEMESPORT:

“At the moment there is still no bid or direct conversation with Ajax yet, so we can't speak about the negotiation yet. There is an interest, but I think for Arsenal now, the priority is to get rid of some players. They signed many players, many important players, at the beginning of the summer transfer window.”

With negotiations yet to take off, Kudus' future remains uncertain. Fans of all the interested clubs will keenly observe how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.