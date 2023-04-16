"I don’t know what Chelsea are waiting for" - Pundit urges the Blues to appoint PL boss as their next manager

Former Premier League star turned television pundit Tim Sherwood has urged Chelsea to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as their next manager.

Things have continued to go from bad to worse for the Blues as they suffered a 1-2 loss against De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion side on Saturday, April 15.

Chelsea took the lead with Conor Gallagher scoring early but the Seagulls came back to win the game 1-2 as Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso scored for the visitors.

Former England midfielder Tim Sherwood has urged the Blues to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as their next manager.

Squawka @Squawka



This Roberto De Zerbi team is special. For the first time in the club's 122-year history, Brighton have won a Football League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.This Roberto De Zerbi team is special. For the first time in the club's 122-year history, Brighton have won a Football League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.This Roberto De Zerbi team is special. 🙌 https://t.co/z8svjXIsYR

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has also claimed that Graham Potter's failed stint at Stamford Bridge could be the reason why the West London side are hesitant to make a move for the Italian. Sherwood told Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“That man in your picture there, I don’t know what Chelsea are waiting for. They need a manager, just go and get him. I don’t want to sell Brighton’s manager again. The only reason why Chelsea might not go for him is that Graham Potter has let them down. But this guy is the real deal. He is the real deal manager. They got £21 million for the other manager and he wasn’t any good.”

Roberto De Zerbi has done a phenomenal job at Brighton & Hove Albion since taking over at the club in September 2022.

The Seagulls were already impressive under Graham Potter but De Zerbi has taken them to the next level.

Brighton have 49 points in 29 games and are very much in the race for a top-four finish.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi offers hilarious response after beating Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has taken a slight dig at Chelsea after his team secured an impressive 2-1 away win against the Blues on Saturday, April 15.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel



•Moves Gross to RB who assists Welbeck

•Enciso at 10 in place of MacAllister who takes Gross’ role in the double pivot- Enciso is a big threat between the lines & scores



In-game management De Zerbi reshuffles the XI after Chelsea go 1-0 up plus Ferguson & Veltman injuries.•Moves Gross to RB who assists Welbeck•Enciso at 10 in place of MacAllister who takes Gross’ role in the double pivot- Enciso is a big threat between the lines & scoresIn-game management De Zerbi reshuffles the XI after Chelsea go 1-0 up plus Ferguson & Veltman injuries.•Moves Gross to RB who assists Welbeck•Enciso at 10 in place of MacAllister who takes Gross’ role in the double pivot- Enciso is a big threat between the lines & scoresIn-game management🔝 https://t.co/iRlira1Bf0

While reacting to his side's victory at Stamford Bridge, De Derbi went on to heap praise on former Blues head coach Graham Potter. Speaking in a post-match press conference, he said (via Goal):

"I have to say thanks to Graham Potter because I found a very great and strong team and I am now trying to give my idea. It's an amazing day for us. The result, the performance. This game gives more energy, more confidence, more enthusiasm to finish the season in the best way. Now we have to prepare for the semi-final. We'd like to play the final. To do that we'll have to win."

De Zerbi has secured two wins over the Blues this season as he defeated the West London side 4-1 earlier this season at the Amex Stadium.

