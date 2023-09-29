“I don’t know the reasons, but ultimately it doesn’t matter” – Bruno Genesio reacts to Alexis Beka Beka threatening to commit suicide 

In a pre-match press conference on Friday (September 29), Stade Rennais coach Bruno Genesio commented on the deeply unsettling event involving Alexis Beka Beka.

The 22-year-old had threatened to attempt suicide by jumping off the Magnan viaduct on the A8 motorway. He had reportedly parked his car on the emergency lane and was prepared to leap before authorities intervened.

According to Foot Mercato, law enforcement agencies, firefighters, and even a psychologist from OGC Nice were on the scene to avert the tragic outcome. Fortunately, their efforts proved successful and the young player's life was saved.

Discussing ahead of their Ligue 1 match against Nantes, Genesio took the opportunity to emphasize the need for football clubs to bolster their mental health support systems for players.

Discussing Alexis Beka Beka, he told reporters (via Foot Mercato):

"I am aware, I have been informed, I do not know the reasons but ultimately it does not matter. I think it's an area [player support] in which we need to improve enormously."

He continued:

"We have also had the chance for two years to work with psychologists and mental trainers and I think it will be an increasingly important element for our players, both for football, but also for their extra football life."

Adjustments in OGC Nice's operations following Alexis Beka Beka incident

Additional details have emerged concerning Alexis Beka Beka's distressing suicide attempt, linking the incident to a romantic breakup, according to Marca. The midfielder, who transferred to OGC Nice earlier this year from Lokomotiv Moscow for a sum of €12 million, has yet to make an appearance this season.

Friday's incident took place on a 100-meter high viaduct, causing considerable disruption on the A8 motorway. Traffic management fell under the jurisdiction of the motorway gendarmerie platoon, which had to secure the flow of vehicles by shutting down one lane.

In light of Alexis Beka Beka's severe incident, OGC Nice have taken immediate actions to manage the crisis. The club has suspended all pre-scheduled media activities and have established a crisis management unit.

Although training sessions are to proceed as planned, the media have been instructed to vacate the premises, and a forthcoming press conference has been indefinitely postponed.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, helplines are available. If you live in India, you can contact the Sneha Suicide Prevention Helpline or call +914424640050.