"I don’t have to lie about it" - Erik ten Hag admits the Manchester United squad he inherited lacked discipline and rules

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on the squad he inherited at Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager has claimed that the team he inherited last summer lacked discipline and needed some rules laid down.

Erik ten Hag has done a fantastic job at Manchester United since taking charge at the club last summer following a torrid campaign for the Red Devils.

The former Ajax boss took over at the end of May but had been taking a closer look at the club's situation prior to that.

Ten Hag has revealed that he felt that there was a lack of discipline in the dressing room when he took charge and immediately started working on creating a structure.

The Manchester United manager has also highlighted the need for discipline in the dressing room. He said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

“There was (a lack of discipline) and I don’t have to lie about it. Top players like structure, not only on the pitch, so you need some rules."

The Dutchman added:

“I think it’s obvious in every organisation that when there are no rules and no discipline in taking those rules seriously, then you create a mess."

Ten Hag coontinued:

“That’s not only at a football club, but also in broadcasting or newspapers. It was quite obvious because I could see on the pitch what was going on."

Ten Hag has showcased his authority time and again at Manchester United this season, having disciplined players for not obliging with the rules.

Alejandro Garnacho was not part of the pre-season tour for being late twice while Cristiano Ronaldo was axed from the matchday squad after refusing to come on as a substitute.

Even red-hot Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench earlier this season when he was late to a team meeting.

Manchester United told 25-year-old star would be perfect partner for Bruno Fernandes

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Manchester United to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

The former Liverpool star has insisted that the Dutchman will be the ideal partner for Bruno Fernandes just like Christian Eriksen. He said on talkSPORT:

"I tell you what is worrying from a Liverpool point of view, that relationship between Erik ten Hag and Frenkie de Jong, because he is a player! Barcelona have got to sell some players. They need to recoup over £100m and De Jong would get them a big chunk of that if they let him go."

Murphy has claimed that De Jong could indeed be an upgrade over Eriksen at Manchester United. He said:

"In effect, De Jong would play where Christian Eriksen is playing alongside Casemiro and Eriksen would be used more of a squad player. That's probably why they went for Eriksen when they didn't get De Jong because they're both creative. De Jong is more athletic and a bit better receiving the ball but they are similar. Frenkie de Jong is a super talent and he would be a big, big addition for them. It would be a really big addition for Manchester United."

Frenkie de Jong has scored two goals and provided one assist in 31 games across competitions for Barcelona this season.

