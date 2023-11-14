“I don’t see any club better to join” - Paul Robinson urges Manchester United linked attacker to join Chelsea

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Manchester United target Rayan Cherki to prioritize a move to Chelsea ahead of the Red Devils next year. The French youngster is one of the most highly-rated players in Europe and is attracting attention from multiple English sides.

Olympique Lyon has struggled this season and occupies the bottom of the table with only one win in 11 games. One of their shining lights has been France U-21 winger Rayan Cherki, who surprisingly has just one assist to his name this season.

Manchester United has been linked with the versatile 20-year-old attacker, who is capable of playing on either the flank or behind the striker. The Red Devils will face competition from Newcastle United and Chelsea, both of whom have also monitored the youngster, who stars for Thierry Henry's France U-21.

Former Leeds United player Robinson believes that the project at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino will be a better fit for Cherki. Speaking to Football Insider, the 44-year-old opined that Chelsea will be back challenging for trophies in the next 18 months with Pochettino in charge.

“For me as a young player, going to Chelsea at the moment would be the ideal club. They’re not the finished article by a long way. They’re slowly turning corners but they’ll have setbacks," Robinson said.

“The age of the squad and the manager they’ve got in charge, I thoroughly expect Chelsea to be there and there about in the next 18 months or so."

He also spoke about the drastic changes that the club has undergone since the arrival of Todd Boehly and the Clearlake group. The Blues went through a major squad overhaul in the summer, allowing younger players to replace older ones at the club.

“We talk often about projects and transition, but this is a club that is changing the way they do things. Look at the average age of the squad – it’s going to take time. As a young talented player like Cherki, I don’t see any club better to join with the project they’ve got," Robinson added.

Manchester United may be a better fit for Rayan Cherki than Chelsea

Chelsea has spared no expense in the last year to bring left-footed right-wingers to the club, a position predominantly enjoyed by Cherki. By contrast, Manchester United currently has only one player who fits this profile in their squad.

The Blues have Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer in their squad at present and also have the teenage trio of Angelo Gabriel, Kendry Paez, and Diego Moreira elsewhere. Manchester United has only Antony in the position, with the future of Mason Greenwood at the club still unknown.

The Red Devils can convince the young forward with the promise of regular playing time at Old Trafford, something their rivals cannot promise. It will eventually come down to the preference of the youngster, who is expected to leave Lyon in 2024.