"I don’t think this is a big issue" - Paddy Kenny feels 24-year-old Manchester United star could rediscover his best form under Erik ten Hag

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny feels Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could rediscover his best form under their new manager Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old endured a poor 2021-22 season, scoring just five goals in 32 appearances in all competitions. His start to the campaign was delayed by a shoulder injury and upon returning to the fold, spent much of the season drifting in and out of the starting XI.

It was a dramatic decline for a player who struck 21 goals and made 15 assists for the Red Devils last season and earned a place in the England squad for Euro 2020.

Footballer Insider revealed in March this year that Rashford is even contemplating a departure from Old Trafford this summer, though he still has another year left on his contract.

However, Kenny feels the forward must stay on as he can regain his form under Ten Hag next season. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider's Ben Wild, he said:

“It’s been rough for Rashford this season but we know how good he is. People are saying he needs a move or he can’t get back to his best at Man United. Why not?

“The club is going to completely change this summer. Who says a new manager can’t have a word with him and get him playing well again?"

Rashford burst onto the scene with Manchester United back in 2015 and quickly established himself as one of the best young players.

His stock consistently rose year after year but hit the glass ceiling last season. However, Kenny believes a rough year shouldn't be a big issue.

He added:

“He’s had one bad season out of what, four or five? I don’t think this is a big issue. He is this insane talent on his day and if he can get back to that then it’s only good news.”

Rashford will reportedly undergo intense training in the United States next month to get himself fit ahead of the new season under new manager Ten Hag.

Manchester United need a new striker

Having scored only 57 goals in 38 league matches last season, Manchester United need a new goalscoring talisman to lead the line.

Benfica's rising star Darwin Nunez has been linked with the club, his 34-goal haul from 41 games in the 2021-22 season garnering attention from Europe's big guns.

RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku, who enjoyed a breakout year with 34 goals and 20 assists, is also reportedly being considered by Manchester United.

