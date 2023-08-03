"I don’t think Hojlund is anywhere close" - Pundit claims 9-goal Premier League striker is better than Manchester United's £75M target Rasmus Hojlund

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol recently slammed Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund's reported £75 million transfer fee. He also dismissed any comparisons between Hojlund and Reds forward Darwin Nunez, claiming the latter is ahead of the Atalanta striker.

As per David Ornstein, Manchester United are on the verge of finalizing a deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund after weeks of speculation. The 20-year-old is set to cost the Red Devils around £75 million in total.

The Denmark international is highly rated but doesn't have the most first-team experience in his career. He scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last season so he definitely has the potential to deliver.

The pressure will be on Hojlund to hit the ground running next season, given his high transfer fee. However, it is more likely that he will adjust to Premier League football and his new surroundings, similar to Liverpool's Darwin Nunez last season.

The Uruguay international joined the Reds last summer from Benfica in a big-money £85 million move. However, he had a mixed debut campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances.

Steve Nicol believes that Nunez is superior to Hojlund though. The Scotsman told ESPN (via METRO):

"Nunez didn’t get the run of the games in the team that Hojlund got, for a start. I don’t think Hojlund is anywhere close to where Nunez is right now. Hojlund, for £75m, I’m sorry, I don’t see where the £75m comes from. I see the £80m they spent on Nunez. I can see why they would do that. Just because strength, power, the way he runs in behind."

He continued:

"Yes, the one piece of the puzzle that’s missing is that composure in front of goal. But talk about get in position to score, Hojlund doesn’t do that. He certainly hasn’t done it yet."

Hojlund is four years younger than Nunez so it's a bit harsh to compare the two at this stage. But it will be interesting to see how the Atalanta star handles the pressure next season.

Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund completes medical - Reports

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund is very close to being announced as a Red Devil after passing his medical today (August 3).

The report states that the club are finalizing the 20-year-old's visa, club registration, and contract. Hojlund is set to sign a five-year deal with Manchester United, with an option of one more year.

He is expected to be announced on Saturday, August 5 - the day Manchester United face Lens in a pre-season friendly at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping the Denmark international is able to make an impact for the team. Manchester United struggled to find the back of the net last season with both Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst struggling. United only scored 58 goals in the Premier League, the lowest amongst the top six.