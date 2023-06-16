"I don’t think that’s the right signing" - Pundit not thrilled about Arsenal's possible move for Chelsea star

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has questioned the Gunners' decision to go for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. He believes that the Gunners need an outright goalscorer, not a backup.

Mikel Arteta's side are in talks with the Stamford Bridge side to sign Havertz this summer. The Times have reported that the Gunners' first bid is expected to be in excess of £55 million this weekend.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour claimed that Brentford's Ivan Toney would have been ideal for the club, but the ban on him made them switch plans. However, he is not excited about Havertz moving to the Emirates. He said:

"You need an out and out goalscorer, if you're Arsenal. They've got so much good backup play behind the striker, but they need someone to put the ball in the net. For me, I don't think that's the right signing. But obviously Edu and Mikel Arteta will be talking behind the scenes and thinking he can play here or there.

"There might be a plan for him. Any player coming into any club, you've got to give them a chance. But for me, it's a shame, I'd have gone for Ivan Toney but he's obviously got that ban and whether they want to take a chance with that…but he would have been the obvious choice for me."

Havertz was a target for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich too, but both clubs did not want to meet Chelsea's £75 million asking price, as per BILD.

Thierry Henry backs Arsenal to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea

While Kai Havertz move did not impress Ray Parlour, Thierry Henry was excited to see the German being courted by Arsenal. He compared the Chelsea star to Robin van Persie and claimed that the forward excels at playing with his back to the goal.

He was quoted by Tribal Football as saying:

"I thought he was good on the first goal; you could see held the ball ever so well. He reminds me sometimes, a little, of Robin back to goal the way he can hold the ball. Robin van Persie was very good with his left foot, the touch was always immaculate he tried to bring people along.

"This is why out of the guys that used to be wingers or No.10 he plays as a nine because with his back to goal he can hold the ball well. Now he needs to make sure he can transform that into more goals because you can play off him."

Havertz finished as Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League with nine goals.

