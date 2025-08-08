“I don’t think you’d want to lose him” - Alan Smith warns Mikel Arteta against selling Arsenal star after Viktor Gyökeres signing

Ex-Arsenal striker Alan Smith has urged manager Mikel Arteta to retain Leandro Trossard following the arrival of Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP. With Gyökeres now on board at the Emirates Stadium, speculation has grown over potential departures from Arsenal’s attacking department.

Gabriel Jesus, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022, made a strong initial impact but has seen his momentum disrupted by multiple injury setbacks. The Brazilian forward missed the second half of the 2024/25 season after picking up an ACL injury in January and is not expected to return to action until November.

Speaking to Metro, Smith believes that Jesus could be forced to leave the north London club, citing his ongoing injury issues and the likelihood of reduced playing time in a more crowded attacking lineup. He explained:

“I think somebody like Gabriel Jesus might go given his track record with injuries. He might be one that you say, thanks, and try and move him on, get a bit of money in. Obviously, with Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz, there might not be too many opportunities for him this season.

However, Smith urged his former side to resist any temptation to cash in on Trossard, saying:

“I would be tempted to keep Leandro Trossard because he’s a versatile player who’s done well and scored important goals. I don’t think you’d want to lose him. And the same with Martinelli actually – he didn’t have the best of seasons, but I think you definitely want to keep him.”

Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of €24 million in 2023. The 30-year-old Belgian has racked up 28 goals and 23 assists in 124 appearances across competitions for the Gunners.

Alan Smith rates Arsenal’s summer signings

Speaking further, Alan Smith offered his verdict on Arsenal’s busy summer transfer window, giving his rating on each of the club’s new arrivals. The 62-year-old believes the Gunners have done some smart business in key areas as Arteta looks to strengthen his squad for another Premier League title push.

Starting with the club’s headline acquisition, Smith said:

“We’ll start with Gyökeres. I mean, it’s potentially their best signing. Much sought after, so it’s a 9/10. We can’t give him 10 just yet, but it’s great to get him on board. I think Zubimendi is another really good signing. He’s a really, really good and quality player, hopefully he’ll be a 9/10 as well.

‘With Kepa, it’s hard to get second-string keepers and he’s experienced, so I think they’ve done well there with him. You wonder about keepers that are happy to come as a number two, but that’s an 8/10, I think.

“I think the Madueke move surprised a lot of people, and even frustrated a few Arsenal fans. But he’s versatile, and I’m hoping he’ll be a good squad player, maybe a 7/10. Norgaard is a good figure, a real solid citizen. Another good squad player, somebody that won’t let you down, you can trust, so that’s a 7/10.”

The Gunners hope to end their near misses in their hunt for the Premier League title after finishing second in each of the last three seasons. They will kickstart their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with an away match against Manchester United on August 17.

