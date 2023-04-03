“I don’t totally master it” – Zinedine Zidane’s concern about Premier League resurfaces amid Chelsea links

With Graham Potter sacked, former France captain Zinedine Zidane has emerged as an option for Chelsea's new managerial job.

The Frenchman, who won three UEFA Champions League trophies as Real Madrid's coach, has been out of work since 2021. He left the Madrid giants for the second time in his career after the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner, however, might have already explained why he won't be keen on a move to a Premier League club in the near future. Speaking to L'Equipe earlier this year, Zidane said (via Evening Standard):

“Certain conditions make things more difficult. When I’m asked: ‘Do you want to go to Manchester?’ I understand English, but I don’t totally master it. I know there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but me, I work differently.”

He has previously been linked with the Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) jobs as well.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have reportedly shortlisted Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino as the top two candidates to become the next coach. Fulham coach Marco Silva is a backup option if high-profile names don't join the club.

Frank Lebouef names Zinedine Zidane as his top pick for the Chelsea job

Former France international Frank Lebouef, who currently works as a pundit for ESPN, recently named Zinedine Zidane as his first choice to take up the vacant head coach position at Chelsea.

Lebouef, however, claimed that his compatriot would only go to the club that have the capability to compete for trophies.

“I will go for Zidane, I know that that’s what you want me to say. I have received texts since we talked about Potter’s sacking, ‘call your friend,… ask him to come,’" he said.

Lebouef added:

“But the thing is Chelsea are not going to qualify for the Champions League [next season]. I doubt that Zidane would go to a club that would only challenge for the Premier League and not the Champions League."

Speaking further about the Blues' realistic options, Lebouef said:

“[This may also apply to] Diego Simeone and Luis Enrique. Then you’d have to go to, sorry, B list. So, Nagelsmann, maybe?”

Nagelsmann was surprisingly sacked by Bayern Munich last month as the Bavarians appointed Thomas Tuchel. If Nagelsmann takes up the coaching role at Tuchel's former club, a full circle might come to completion.

