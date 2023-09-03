"I am done!", "God, save us all" - Manchester United fans want Erik ten Hag sacked after 3-1 loss to Arsenal

Manchester United fans are imploring manager Erik ten Hag to be sacked following the Red Devils' 3-1 Premier League loss at Arsenal on Sunday (September 3).

Against the run of play, the visitors went in front at the Emirates inside 26 minutes, thanks to a superb strike from Marcus Rashford. However, the lead lasted all of 35 seconds as Martin Odegaard caught the United defense napping to restore parity.

Just when it looked like the spoils would be shared, the Gunners struck twice in stoppage time. Declan Rice fired his new team in front in the sixth minute of added time before Gabriel Jesus confirmed the win five minutes later.

United fans tore into Ten Hag following the loss, with many calling the Dutchman to be sacked. One tweeted:

"Sack ETH. I am done!"

Another chimed in:

"God save us all"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter, as United slumped to their second straight-away league loss of the season:

With the win, Arsenal (10) moved up to fifth in the standings, just two behind holders Manchester City, while United (6) slumped to 11th.

"We did well, and I'm very pleased to win" - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard after beating Manchester United

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was ecstatic following his team's win over Manchester United. The Norwegian particularly noted the unique atmosphere playing at home and especially for the manner of their comeback win after falling behind.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the 24-year-old said that playing at home with fans is 'the best feeling in the world'. A thrilled Odegaard said after beating Manchester United:

"I love to play at home with the fans and the atmosphere is unbelievable. I am thrilled to come behind and very, very happy.

"It's the best feeling in the world. This is what we play for: t0 give them something back and how they support us, and it is amazing to give them this back."

He also had a word of appreciation for Gabriel Jesus, who confirmed the win late on:

"It was mad. I don't know what happened, but Gabi (Jesus) did so well in the end and scored a great goal, and we got the win."

Following the international break, the Gunners return to action at Everton on September 17. Meanwhile, United welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford a day earlier.