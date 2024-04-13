“I have an element of sympathy for him” - Jamie Redknapp admits he feels sad for ‘very good’ Manchester United star

Jamie Redknapp has sympathised with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana after the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, April 13.

Onana suffered a difficult start to life as a United player after his summer move from Inter Milan for a reported €51 million. However, he has slowly turned it around and is now one of the team's most reliable players.

Apart from his highly touted distribution skills, the Cameroonian has proven that he's a good shot-stopper as well. Onana has made the second-most saves in the Premier League this season.

United, though, has suffered from injury issues in defence, and the team has been prone to conceding shots, leading to added pressure on Onana. Redknapp has shown his support for the United goalkeeper (via Metro):

"I have an element of sympathy as well. Normally when you're picking a team and everyone's fit, (Lisandro) Martinez and (Raphael) Varane would probably the two centre-backs he would be playing behind."

Redknapp added:

"Every weekend they have chopped and changed. They've neveer had a settled defense. It's made it difficult for him (Onana). But there are certainly signs that he's a very good goalkeeper, and it wasn't always the case."

Against Bournemouth, Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala started in defence for Manchester United. It was the 26th defensive combination Ten Hag has used this season.

Andre Onana conceded twice and has now let in 48 goals in 32 league appearances this season.

What's next for Manchester United?

The draw against Bournemouth was another massive blow to Manchester United's slim hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. They have won only one of their last five league games and are seventh with 50 points from 32 games.

United, though, don't have much time to dwell on the result against the Cherries. Erik ten Hag's side are set for a FA Cup semifinal showdown against Coventry City next on April 21.

It's United's solitary chance of winning silverware this season. The Red Devils beat Liverpool 4-3 at Old Trafford in the quarterfinal.

