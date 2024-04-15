“I feel a little bit sorry” - Micah Richards suggests Ten Hag tactics are exposing ‘good player’ at Manchester United

Micah Richards has suggested that Manchester United's young centre-back Willy Kambwala is getting exposed due to manager Erik ten Hag's tactics.

Kambwala, 19, recently made his first team debut. With the team's defensive unit struck with a string of injuries, Kambwala has started United's recent games, including the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday, April 13.

Kambwala, however, had an embarrassing slip which led to Bournemouth's opener on Saturday, scored by the in-form Dominic Solanke. Richards suggests that Ten Hag's tactical approach, or the lack of it, is putting extra pressure on Kambwala.

Richards claimed that Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo are often pressing high on the pitch, forcing Casemiro to engage in duels. Richards claimed that the Brazilian midfielder doesn't possess the legs that he once had, limiting his ability to defend large spaces. Talking about how it's affecting Kambwala, Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast (via Metro):

"Fernandes and Mainoo will press and that leaves a big massive gap and Casemiro has to go engage and then Kambwala, 19 years of age, is exposed. I feel a bit sorry for Kambwala."

Richards further praised Kambwala's quality and highlighted his performance during the 2-2 draw against Liverpool, saying:

"He's a good player, did very well in the Liverpool game, but at that age, away from home you just need a little more structure. Man United are just missing that identity in how they want to approach games for different opponents."

Manchester United's recent league form has been abysmal. They have won only one of their last five, drawing three and losing one. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the league with 50 points from 32 matches.

Steve Nicol blames Willy Kambwala for Bournemouth's goals against Manchester United

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes Kambwala was at fault for both goals that the Cherries scored on Saturday. While his slip was clearly responsible for the first goal, Nicol believes the 19-year-old was also at fault for Justin Kluivert's second.

Nicol suggested that Kambwala didn't properly close down the ball for the second goal. He said on ESPN (via The Boot Room):

"Well I'm afraid he was at fault for both Bournemouth goals. As good as he's played in his other starts, he looked like a 19-year-old today. He falls over in the first goal because he gets his feet in the wrong place. And then, second goal, he doesn't close the ball properly."

Kambwala, 19, has already made nine appearances across competitions for Manchester United's senior team this season, including seven in the Premier League.

Poll : Does Willy Kambwala have the potential to be world class? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

