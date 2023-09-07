"I don't feel that the Portuguese Liga is inferior to that of Saudi Arabia" - Former Uruguay star disagrees with Cristiano Ronaldo's recent claims

Former Uruguay international Maxi Pereira reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that the Saudi Pro League is better than the Portuguese League.

Speaking to the media ahead of Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 clash against Slovakia, Ronaldo said in a press conference (via Record Portugal):

"I believe that the Arab League is better than the Portuguese. It's not just the controversies, there isn't as much noise, the quality of the names is much better. I hope it can improve, I know it will be difficult. Possibly impossible. It turns out to be a circus what has been happening recently."

Pereira, however, is not aligned with that notion. While he acknowledged that there has been a lot of investment in the Saudi Pro League so far, he doesn't think it is better than the Liga Portugal yet.

Pereira said (O Jogo):

"Given the class of footballers who arrived in Saudi Arabia, there is a very large investment in that country, which can be competitive. I had no experience there. As a former player who passed through Portugal and now as a fan, I feel that the I Liga could be a little better and has the potential to grow."

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr last year started a revolution as top names from European football, like Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and more, joined the SPL.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the level of the Saudi Pro League

Since joining Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has always expressed his hope of seeing the league magnify in the near future. The Portugal captain has even said that the SPL could become one of the top five leagues in the near future.

The recent surge of players joining the SPL only showed Ronaldo was not far off from his prediction. Addressing the matter, he said in a recent press conference (via Record Portugal):

"It's normal to criticize, which league is not criticized? Where there are no problems and controversy? There are everywhere. Spain, Portugal... I already knew, I continue to say, everyone I thought he was crazy, the crazy guy isn't so crazy... It's now normal to play in the Arab league."

He added:

"As an Al Nassr player, I knew this was going to happen, it's a privilege to change the culture of a country and football, to have great stars and It makes me proud. I was the pioneer and I'm proud of that. What I want most is to continue to evolve, to be top-notch."

Cristiano Ronaldo's form for Al-Nassr so far this season has been exemplary as well. He has so far scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 10 appearances across competitions this term.