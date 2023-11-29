“I feel ridiculous” - Colombian singer opens up on being tricked by Cristiano Ronaldo’s alleged niece online

Colombian singer Pipe Bueno revealed a bizarre encounter with an online scammer posing as Cristiano Ronaldo's niece. This unusual story, which emerged in recent Colombian media reports (via Marca) has unveiled the problems with social media trust.

The incident reportedly occurred sometime between 2018 and 2021, coinciding with Cristiano Ronaldo's stint at Juventus. Bueno, then an avid social media user and single, was lured into believing he was communicating with a woman named Jara Dos Santos Aveiro.

However, as Bueno shared in the 'Dímelo King' podcast, the reality was far from what it seemed (via Marca):

"I feel ridiculous, dog. I don't understand and I don't know how I could... That happened to me. That was about four years ago, maybe."

"I get a 'DM' from a girl: I look at her, I look at her followers and they're fine, I look at her photos and she has 'likes'. It was believable. I did the check-up first. But I had a catfish episode, (laughs). I see it real and I start talking to her, then I take her WhatsApp, to summarize the topic, because it's very long," he added.

The woman skillfully maintained the illusion, never directly claiming to be Cristiano Ronaldo's niece, but subtly implying a close connection with the famous footballer. Bueno even invited his virtual acquaintance to attend one of his concerts in Colombia.

This prompted a request for her passport details, which she initially declined, citing privacy concerns related to her last name. When she eventually provided her full name and passport number, Bueno's cousin pointed out the uncanny resemblance to Ronaldo's surname.

"Guev... that's Cristiano's last name. No, what is Cristiano's niece going to be like? Or is it? Because that girl looks like she's got a lot of money," he said.

The situation continued with the woman inviting Bueno to the inauguration of her "uncle's" hotel. However, the relationship's progression to a face-to-face meeting hit a roadblock when the woman consistently avoided video calls:

"I started trying a video call. She wouldn't let herself be seen and I said it was weird. So, I started looking for the photos that she sent me to the 'search' to see if there is an equal or similar photo. And she showed up to me. It was another girl, with another name. She was Spanish, the one who said he was her dad, he was the husband of the real person and everything went to..."

Bueno added:

"To fall in love, but one has to know her, but there was tension of wanting to see a person and an attraction, because she had a face. I never got to see her, really. It was very stupid, very funny, it can't happen to me again, not even by mistake."

