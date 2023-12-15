"I feel that, and they tell me that" - Manchester United's Ten Hag provides response when asked if he feels the club are backing him

Erik ten Hag has said that he feels that the Manchester United board is backing him despite their struggles this season. However, he is currently focusing on helping the team give improved performances.

In a pre-match press conference, Erik ten Hag was asked if he thinks that the Red Devils are backing him despite unfavorable results. Responding to the question, the Dutch manager replied (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I feel that, and they tell me that. That’s fine, that’s ok, but I’m focusing on the process and making this team better, making these individuals better.”

After losing against Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich 1-0 on December 12 (Tuesday), Manchester United got eliminated from the UEFA Champions League. In addition to that, the Red Devils also lost their chance to qualify for the UEFA Europa League as they ended their campaign in the fourth spot.

United are currently in sixth in the Premier League with 27 points after 16 games. In December, Manchester United lost two out of their three Premier League games, with their only win coming against Chelsea.

Next up, Erik ten Hag's men will visit Anfield to play against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on December 17 (Sunday).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes claim ahead of Manchester United game

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will be visiting Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool, who are currently at the top of the Premier League table. Before the match, the Reds' head coach Jurgen Klopp said about United that criticism makes a team stronger. He said (via UtdPlug):

"I never like it when the headlines about United aren't good before we play them, because then that's the game where they can put things right. I don't like that at all. The more people say bad things about them, the stronger they become.”

Liverpool have won all of their three matches in December. With 37 points, they lead the Premier League and sit one point above Arsenal, two above Aston Villa, and four above Manchester City.

Despite a loss against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last game, the Merseysiders have qualified for the knockouts in the UEFA Europa League.

Liverpool and Manchester United last faced off in March earlier this year in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's side suffered a throbbing 7-0 defeat against the Reds at Anfield. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah scored a brace each and the last goal was scored by Roberto Firmino.