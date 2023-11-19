"I haven't felt this good in a long time" - Chelsea superstar provides positive fitness update after returning from long term injury

Chelsea's superstar right-back Reece James has shared an uplifting update on his recovery, signaling a positive turn after a prolonged struggle with injuries.

James missed 25 games last season along with another 20 in the season before. His recent return to the field comes after an almost three-month hiatus due to a hamstring injury.

Promoted to the role of captain this summer, James has gradually marked his presence in six matches this season, although a complete 90-minute performance remains elusive.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is monitoring James' playing time, keenly aware of the defender's extended bout with injuries.

In a candid conversation with Chelsea's media team, Reece James reflected on his journey (via 90min):

"There are times you feel things, but all you want to do is play. Then you push and realise something has happened. My body gave me a warning, but I didn’t listen. I’m more aware now when something is screaming, slow down a bit."

"I haven’t felt this good in a long time," he added. "I definitely feel my strength and fitness building up again. Recently, I’ve been able to play consistently. I haven’t been able to play 90 minutes yet, but I’m training and playing hard, and pushing the limits every day to get back to my best level."

The timing of James' return has been lucky for Chelsea, coinciding with a notable improvement in their performance. They have secured two victories and a draw in the three games since his return, including a dominant 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur and a 4-4 draw with Manchester City.

Despite his crucial role, Reece James' presence in Premier League games has been limited due to his injury, featuring in only five matches. Last season, his appearances were capped at 16 Premier League games, further revealing the extent of his injury woes.

Chelsea's upcoming challenge will see them face a tough encounter at Newcastle United

Chelsea are riding high on a wave of confidence following commendable performances against Tottenham and Manchester City. However, they are gearing up for a challenging Premier League fixture against Newcastle United next Saturday.

Their recent victories have bolstered the team's morale, setting a positive tone as they approach the difficult away game. However, the road ahead is not without its obstacles. Manager Mauricio Pochettino faces a series of injury concerns that could impact the team's composition during the crucial festive period.

Players like Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Trevoh Chalobah are currently sidelined due to various injuries.

The team is hopeful for Nkunku's return after the international break, marking his competitive debut for Chelsea. However, it is anticipated that his playing time will be carefully regulated to avoid any further setbacks.

Chelsea's injury woes are reflective of a broader trend in the Premier League this season. According to Football London, 100 Premier League players are currently sidelined due to injuries.