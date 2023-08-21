“I had him in my FPL ffs”, “Terrible gameweek” – FPL fans in disbelief as gesture from Arsenal superstar in Crystal Palace win robs them off points 

FPL fans are losing their minds after seeing Bukayo Saka allow Martin Odegaard to take the winning penalty in Arsenal's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners sealed an impressive victory against Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday (August 21) night. They did so by having to play with 10 men for the last 20 minutes of the game.

However, Odegaard's 53rd-minute penalty proved decisive, with the Norweigan cooly sending Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone the wrong way. The Arsenal captain wouldn't usually be taking the spot kick.

That honor would usually fall to Saka as he was the side's penalty kick-taker throughout last season. However, the young forward's last spot-kick attempt brings back sad memories for the north Londoners.

Saka squandered a golden opportunity to put his side 3-1 up against West Ham United last season when he missed a penalty. Mikel Arteta's side were in the midst of a title race with Manchester City and they ended up drawing 2-2 with the Hammers, which ultimately felt like a defeat.

Hence, the English attacker might have given up penalty-taking duties and handed them to his captain Odegaard. This is much to the frustration of FPL fans who captained Saka into their team.

Saka comes at a price of £8.6 million on FPL but with good reason, given his past season. He accumulated 202 points after bagging 14 goals and 11 assists in 38 league games.

However, FPL fans didn't get the chance to improve their scores as Saka didn't take tonight's penalty. One fan vented their frustrations:

"Off goes my FPL captain Saka with 3 points ultimately because of giving the penalty to Odegaard summing up a terrible gameweek."

Another fan tweeted:

"Why’d Odegaard take three pen of Saka??? I had him in my FPL ffs."

Here's how FPL fans reacted on Twitter to Saka giving up the spot-kick for Odegaard:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta surprised to see Martin Odegaard take the penalty instead of Bukayo Saka

Arteta expected Saka to take the spot-kick.

Arsenal were awarded the spot-kick when Eddie Nketiah was brought down by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Saka looked likely to continue taking penalties for Arteta's side despite last season's woes.

However, that wasn't the case as Odegaard stepped up and buried it past Johnstone who dived the wrong way.

Mikel Arteta has admitted he was just as surprised as everyone else to see Odegaard take the spot-kick. He said (via football.london):

“I was surprised like everyone else."

The victory sees Arsenal climb up to third in the league after two games. They will next be in action against Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday (August 26).