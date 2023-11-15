“I freak the f**k out” - Kim Kardashian opens up on how meeting Erling Haaland in Italy made her feel like ‘loser’

In a recent conversation with GQ, Kim Kardashian opened up about crossing paths with Erling Haaland during her trip to Italy.

The Norwegian striker has rapidly ascended to the top of footballing excellence, narrowly missing the 2023 Ballon d'Or accolade to Lionel Messi. Nevertheless, his prominence in the Premier League has been remarkable over the past season, leaving even celebrities of Kim Kardashian's calibre awestruck by him.

Recounting her experience, she revealed her encounter with Haaland in Italy, which left her exhilarated, especially considering her son's admiration for the footballer. Kim Kardashian said to GQ:

"I was in Italy and I see Erling Haaland and I freak the f*** out because I know my son would be so excited. You know, it's like his thing. So I'm like such a loser FaceTiming at this event being, like, 'Saint, you'll never guess who I ran into!'"

Kardashian has notably been a fervent supporter of her children's interests in football. Leveraging her fame in recent months, she arranged for her son Saint West and several of his friends to attend a Paris Saint Germain match. The group had the unique opportunity to visit the locker room and capture a memorable photograph with Kylian Mbappe.

She also took her children to watch Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami in Florida, and they have also watched Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr. Her kids have gotten to interact with a number of footballers, including Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Erling Haaland wins Gerd Muller trophy for his goalscoring masterclass last season

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland has discussed his extraordinary knack for finding the back of the net, seeing it as his "job." He spoke about it after his recent Gerd Muller trophy win at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

Haaland's prolific scoring spree saw him amass a staggering 56 goals across the previous season for both Manchester City and the Norwegian national team. His goals were a cornerstone of Manchester City's triumphant 2022/23 campaign, which saw them secure a treble.

After receiving the Gerd Muller Trophy, he was asked why he was such a talent in front of goal. The forward responded (via Eurosport):

“It’s my job, that’s why I’m here. It’s what I’m good at. If I had to give my advice, I’d say stay hungry, be in the moment, stay sharp. This feeling is an amazing feeling and I had it quite a few times last season, and I want to chase this feeling."

Haaland is only the third recipient of the Gerd Muller Trophy, following the footsteps of Robert Lewandowski, who won it in 2021 and 2022.