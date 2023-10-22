"I could have been a good replacement for Lewandowski" - Ex-Barcelona star reveals reason for exit in the summer

Former Barcelona forward Ferran Jutgla recently disclosed why he left the Catalan giants to join Club Brugge last summer in a deal worth approximately €5 million. Jutgla also stated that had he stayed at the Camp Nou, he could've been a "good alternative" for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

During a conversation with Catalunya Radio, as reported by Diario SPORT (via Barca Universal), Jutgla said:

"Of course, I think I could have been a good replacement for Lewandowski, but when I left I knew there were a lot of people and I wanted to play. I had to make a decision and that’s what I did."

“Of course, you miss things when you’re away. Whenever I have a few days off I go back to my town to be with my family and friends. You always have this nostalgia of returning home.”

After dazzling in the Espanyol youth ranks with a string of scintillating performances, Jutgla moved to Barcelona in 2021. Yet, within a year, he found himself on his way to Belgium.

In 53 appearances for his new club, he has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists across competitions.

Barcelona using strategic loan arrangements to navigate financial tightrope - Reports

Despite the financial instability that Barcelona have been struggling with, some hope has emerged for the La Liga giants. Having drummed up over €50 million in transfer sales last summer alone, they appear to be moving away from their financial problems.

According to SPORT (via Football Espana), Barca are deploying a shrewd financial tactic to not just offload players, but also incentivize their loaning clubs in a unique manner. Essentially, if a player's market value sees an uptick due to an impressive loan spell, 10% of the capital gain post-sale is earmarked for the player’s previous loan club.

A case in point is Moroccan international Ez Abde. After a stellar stint at Osasuna, he moved to Real Betis for €7.5 million. But Osasuna got to keep €550k, which was 10% of Barcelona's profit on Abde, originally acquired from Hercules for €2 million.

For Barca, it not only accelerates the sale of fringe players but also ensures that loan clubs have every reason to invest in the player's development. In the future, players like Ansu Fati and Sergino Dest, who are currently out on loan, could be involved in such agreements.