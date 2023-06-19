“I hope that one day he can play for us” - Sergio Aguero opens up on dream of signing Lionel Messi in Kings League

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he wants to see Lionel Messi playing in the Kings League. He admitted that it has not been a conversation with his best friend yet, but he hopes it will become a reality soon.

Kings League is a seven-a-side football league started by Gerard Pique in 2022 after his retirement at Barcelona. The league has gained a good following quickly and has seen many top players play a part.

Speaking to ESPN, Aguero confirmed that he was yet to talk to Lionel Messi about playing in the Kings League. However, he hopes to see the Inter Miami star participate in the seven-a-side matches in a few years. Aguero said:

"We haven't talked about that. I think it's a bit difficult at the moment with the schedule, but I hope that one day he can play for us."

He is happy with the growth of the league so far and added:

"Many stars have played and more want to come. We have seen Chicharito [Javier Hernández], Ronaldinho, Pirlo, Shevchenko and Casillas play for some of the other teams. There are a lot of players willing [to represent Kunisports], but obviously over time and the distances involved, it hasn't been possible for a lot of them, but there are a lot of former players interested in playing. It's just a matter of finding the dates."

Lionel Messi heads to Inter Miami after PSG stint

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will be playing for Inter Miami next after his PSG contract expires on June 30, 2023. The MLS side have announced his arrival, but he is yet to be unveiled by the club.

David Beckham's side are bottom of the western conference, and Sergio Aguero has already mocked Lionel Messi about it. Speaking to ESPN Argentina, the former Manchester City star said:

"I spoke to Messi yesterday, I sent him a message with a screenshot of the Eastern Conference standings and I said: 'Your team is behind! You have to move up to 8th/9th!' Messi cracked up. He said, 'We have to make the playoffs!'"

Lionel Messi is not expected to join his new side soon for training as he has just finished his season. He was with the Argentina national team last week and will head on his vacation soon.

The much-awaited debut is expected to be made in mid-August when MLS returns after the mid-season break.

