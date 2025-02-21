"I hope you didn't rush Duran", "We need the GOAT to score" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr name XI for SPL clash

Fans have taken to social media to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr naming their starting eleven to face Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

The Riyadh-based side named a strong lineup to face their domestic rivals, naming the Portuguese legend alongside Jhon Duran and Sadio Mane up front.

Taking to social media after the starting line-up was named, fans shared their opinions on X, with one post saying:

"I hope u didn't rush Duran..."

Another post said:

"LET'S GO AL NASSR!! WE NEED GOALS. WE NEED THE WIN. WE NEED THE GOAT TO SCORE! VAMOS"

A fan said:

"5-0 or we riot"

Another post said:

"What a team. Could easily challenge the big euro clubs."

Another post said:

"RDM (Ronaldo Duran Mane ).. Let's gooooo"

A fan made a claim, saying:

"Ronaldo will score a hattrick. i will bet my money on that"

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fabulous form for Al-Nassr this season, scoring 24 goals and providing four assists in 27 games for the Saudi Pro League challengers. He hopes to get on the scoreboard again today and help his side to another victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo once hinted at retiring in Saudi Arabia

In August 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo hinted that he would probably end his storied football career with Al-Nassr. The Portuguese legend has had a fabulous career that has seen him represent some of the biggest teams in the world. Now, he is participating in his last dance with the Riyadh-based outfit.

Speaking about his future at the time, the now 40-year-old forward revealed he was not thinking of a move after his 2023 transfer to the Saudi Pro League after leaving Manchester United, saying via the BBC:

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr."

If this is his last club, Cristiano Ronaldo has been magical since joining in January 2023, with 82 goals and 19 assists in 91 games for the Arabian side.

