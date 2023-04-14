"I hope he stays on the bench and doesn’t play" - Premier League manager doesn't want Chelsea star to start against his side this weekend

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that he hopes Mykhaylo Mudryk remains on the bench when his side take on Chelsea. The Seagulls will travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 15 to take on the struggling west London club.

Ahead of the game, Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi opened up on his relationship with Chelsea winger Mudryk, whom he managed at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk has made a disappointing start to his Stamford Bridge career. He is yet to score in 10 appearances since an £89 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January.

However, De Zerbi has tipped the Ukraine international to become a success at Stamford Bridge and insisted that he has a special relationship with the youngster. He said at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Metro:

"Me and my staff have a special relationship [with Mudryk]. He is like a son to us. I hope he stays on the bench and doesn’t play but I love him. We hope the best for him… from the next game."

He added:

"I think for Chelsea it has been a difficult season but they are still a big, big, big team. One season can happen like this. For any young player it is more difficult to adapt to another country and another style of football. Chelsea have many big players and I think it is a normal situation for him, he has to adapt and to understand his life has changed but I think he is good, smart guy. He can become a top, top player."

Mudryk scored two goals and provided nine assists in 19 games under De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Frank Lampard provides update on Chelsea star

Blues interim manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that defender Kalidou Koulibaly will be out of action for a few weeks. The Senegal international pulled his hamstring during their 2-0 loss against Real Madrid while chasing Rodrygo on April 12.

While addressing the media ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, Lampard said, as quoted by Football.London:

"He won't be available for either game. A matter of weeks rather than days. He's a very good, very experienced player. People talk a lot about our squad, Champions League squad is different to Premier League and a disappointment but also an opportunity [for others to step up]."

Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Napoli last summer and has since made 31 appearances across competitions for the club, keeping 11 clean sheets.

