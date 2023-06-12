"I just became a fan", "A born winner" - Fans hail Manchester City's Erling Haaland for 'fantastic mentality' after interaction with Thierry Henry

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland earned plaudits for his elite mentality, as the Norwegian striker asked advice from Thierry Henry. Haaland made an appearance in CBS Sports after helping City win the UEFA Champions League.

The Cityzens won the Champions League for the first time. They also won the treble, having also won the Premier League and the FA Cup. Haaland scored 52 times across competitions, including 36 in the Premier League and 12 in the Champions League.

Despite his record-breaking first season on English shores, Haaland remains grounded and humble. He asked Henry for advice during his appearance on the CBS show. The French legend told Haaland that if he improves his right-foot, he would become more lethal.

Fans were impressed with the wholesome exchange. One of them reacted on Twitter:

"I just became a fan. Kudos Halland."

Another chimed in:

"The man is a born winner. Seriously impressive!"

One more fan wrote:

"Humility and a willlingness to learn (even if you are *already* world class) will take you a long way. Fantastic mentality from Haaland."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Manchester City ace Erling Haaland showed his student mindset during an exchange with Thierry Henry:

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 I can’t lie, Erling Haaland comes across absolutely brilliantly here I can’t lie, Erling Haaland comes across absolutely brilliantly here https://t.co/ML3ORXxtLI

PETER @Etim923 @AFCMax9 I just became a fan. Kudos Halland @AFCMax9 I just became a fan. Kudos Halland

ToonTalk @Toon_TaIk @AFCMax9 The man is a born winner. Seriously impressive! @AFCMax9 The man is a born winner. Seriously impressive!

Paul Spacey @PaulJSpacey @AFCMax9 Humility and a willlingness to learn (even if you are *already* world class) will take you a long way. Fantastic mentality from Haaland. @AFCMax9 Humility and a willlingness to learn (even if you are *already* world class) will take you a long way. Fantastic mentality from Haaland.

🎯 JC. @usernameisjc @AFCMax9 don’t know what took people so long to see this side of him. he wasn’t blasting through our super league by accident @AFCMax9 don’t know what took people so long to see this side of him. he wasn’t blasting through our super league by accident

Paul Spacey @PaulJSpacey @AFCMax9 Humility and a willlingness to learn (even if you are *already* world class) will take you a long way. Fantastic mentality from Haaland. @AFCMax9 Humility and a willlingness to learn (even if you are *already* world class) will take you a long way. Fantastic mentality from Haaland.

Rio Ferdinand compared Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is a freak of nature and is constantly evolving. At 22, Haaland is already one of the best players in the world. His ruthless mentality is similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, according to former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand saw Ronaldo evolve from a promising talent to become the best player in the world. He has found similarities in Haaland's mindset, too. Ferdinand said (via Eurosport):

"It’s the mindset. I mean, that’s the separator. That separates the good from the great. This guy is going to be relentless, you can see it. I see shades of Cristiano in the mentality."

Haaland has won his first Champions League, becoming the season's top scorer. Ronaldo won it five times and was the top scorer in all those editions. Fans will keep a keen eye if Haaland can replicate Ronaldo's feat.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes