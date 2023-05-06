"I just have a feeling" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Newcastle United vs Arsenal 

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Arsenal to play out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday, May 7.

Both sides have been in great form this season. The Gunners have been fighting for their first Premier League title since 2004 and the Magpies look set to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season. Mikel Arteta's side are second in the league table, 13 points above third-placed Newcastle, who have a game in hand.

Eddie Howe's side have lost just one game at home in the league this season - a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool. Ahead of their clash against Arsenal on Sunday, Lawrenson has predicted them to keep that record intact. In his column for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"I just have a feeling that this game has 1-1 written all over it. Defensively, Newcastle have been very, very good this season. They also have a very strong home record – only Liverpool have won at St James’ Park all season. Teams find it difficult to go and play there."

He added:

"Arsenal in their last few games have been conceding goals. They’ve got ahead in games and been hauled back, so I can see this being quite tight and it finishing as a score draw."

The reverse fixture in January ended in a goalless draw.

Arsenal face Newcastle as they cling on to final hopes of Premier League title

Arsenal recently surrendered a decent lead to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. They were eight points clear with City having a game in hand but they had a four-game winless run, including a defeat against the Cityzens. The Gunners are now second, one point behind the leaders, who have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's side will now have to win their remaining games and hope City drop points. They begin their final four-game stretch against the high-flying Newcastle.

Eddie Howe's side are currently third in the league table and have done remarkably well this season. They have won all three of their previous games, including a 6-1 rout of Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

With just five games remaining for the Magpies, a win over the Gunners could go a long way in securing Champions League football for Newcastle. They are currently six points above fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

