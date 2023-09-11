Reginaldo Teixeira, a member of Manchester United winger Antony's entourage has leaked a phone call recording of himself and Ingrid Lana, one of the women who accused the latter of assault.

The translated transcript suggests that the 23-year-old could be innocent and is a potential victim in a web of lies.

Antony, the Manchester United No.21 was initially accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin. She claimed he assaulted her on numerous occasions between June 2022 and May 2023.

Since then, two more women, Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana, also accused the star of assault on Thursday (September 7). The latter spoke to the Brazilian news channel Record TV. She accused Antony of grabbing and pushing her against a wall before forcefully trying to kiss her.

Lana also claimed that Teixeira told her to keep the alleged incident a secret in order to not harm the 23-year-old's career.

However, little did she know that Reginaldo Teixeira had, in fact, recorded their conversation on the phone. He posted the recording on his Instagram account, calling her out for her deception, captioning the post with the following:

"As I was exposed to this dirt promoted by this woman, Ingrid, I feel the right not to hide anymore this audio and conversations I had with her. Actual elements that say a lot about her plus contradicting all the lies she's told in recent material."

"Ingrid started calling me insistently with the intention of helping Antony in Gabriella’s case, but she wanted Antony to talk to her again, which didn’t happen. In this call she made me on June 7, 2023, I decided to record it because I knew she had bad intentions," he added further.

"I, Reginaldo, have been exposed I have a family, a daughter, a fiancee mother, and I feel entitled to come out and put the truth in everyone's eyes. Justice may be served!!" he concluded.

The full transcript was later posted by The United Stand on X (formerly Twitter):

The leaked recording suggests that Gabriela Cavallin faked her injuries to frame the winger for assault. It also indicates that Ingrid Lana initially wanted to help him and conveyed that he never physically harmed her.

It suggests that he could be innocent. However, the authenticity of the recording is yet to be fully verified, so it is important to take these allegations with a grain of salt.

What's next for the accused Manchester United star Antony?

Antony pictured at the Arsenal FC vs. Manchester United match.

Manchester United and Antony both reached a mutual decision yesterday (September 10) in which the latter would take an indefinite leave of absence. The 23-year-old has vehemently denied all accusations of assault and will fight to prove his innocence.

Both the Brazilian and Manchester police are currently conducting their own investigations on the matter. It is currently hard to predict when a final verdict will be reached.

However, Reginaldo Teixeira's leaked recording could potentially play a pivotal role in the case in helping prove his innocence.

This is because Ingrid Lana has clearly mentioned that the Manchester United star never abused her. She also claimed that various 'people' offered her money to fabricate lies about him before asserting that Gabriela Cavallin was lying about the assault.