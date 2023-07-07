“I knew you’d be all over it like you were in Qatar!” – Jamie Carragher hits back at Rio Ferdinand over Saudi Pro League comments 

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has launched a retort at former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand in an ongoing feud between the two English pundits.

The Saudi Pro League has made its mark on the footballing world, bringing in massive superstars from Europe. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and Roberto Firmino have all secured lucrative moves to the Middle East.

This has caused upset among many, including Jamie Carragher, who has criticized Saudi clubs for their actions. The former Liverpool defender's comments did not sit well with Rio Ferdinand, who lashed out at his fellow Englishman in an explosive rant on Twitter.

The Manchester United legend pointed out Jamie Carragher's silence over his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard's move to Saudi (appointed as manager of Al-Ettifaq.)

In response to Ferdinand's harangue, Carragher wrote on Twitter:

"Never criticised Silva, Benzema, Neves or SG [Steven Gerrard], I don’t like Saudi trying to buy football like they have Golf. I knew you’d be all over it @rioferdy5 like you were in Qatar! Thats why you refused to do the opening game for @BBCMOTD didn’t want to criticise your paymaster!"

Despite criticism over the Saudi Pro League's transfer activity, multiple players have been linked with the Middle Eastern clubs. Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha are among the many names on their radar.

Rio Ferdinand's explosive rant over Jamie Carragher's Saudi Pro League comments

What started this ongoing feud between Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher was the Manchester United icon's rant on Twitter.

FIVE @FIVEUK 🗣️ RIO FERDINAND CALLS OUT JAMIE CARRAGHER 🗣️ RIO FERDINAND CALLS OUT JAMIE CARRAGHER https://t.co/mbGpLTm1Mc

The Englishman slammed Carragher for criticizing the Saudi Pro League's transfer activity, insisting that European countries have been practicing the same for ages. He also lambasted the former Liverpool star for not highlighting Gerrard's move to Al-Ettifaq.

Rio Ferdinand said on FIVE:

"Jamie Carragher, where are you man? I heard a lot of talk, a lot of negativity about Saudi. 'Oh, Bernardo Silva. I can't believe it. It's a disgrace. It needs investigating this league etc'."

"Steven Gerrard's gone, you used to carry his boots and his bag at Anfield to games. Your boy has gone over there and I've not heard a peep out of you. I've not heard how disappointed you are. I want him to say 'I can't believe Stevie's gone there'."

He added:

"I'm actually buzzing for any of the guys that have gone out to Saudi. Because it's Saudi, people are going mad. But all of these other countries and leagues over the years have done exactly the same thing."

