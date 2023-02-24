"I don't know" – Dietmar Hamann questions whether Liverpool man wants to continue at Anfield

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has raised doubts over Jurgen Klopp's desire to continue as the Reds' manager in the future.

The Merseysiders are currently going through their worst campaign under Klopp, sitting in an unexpected eighth place in the Premier League standings with just 35 points from 22 games. The 19-time domestic champions have already been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Despite being just two results away from quadruple glory last season, Klopp's side are now seven points off a UEFA Champions League spot. While new signings like Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have failed to impress this season, players already at the club have also underperformed.

In his column for Sky Germany, Hamann questioned whether Klopp is still keen to be at the helm of Liverpool due to their struggles. He said:

"I don't know if the coach is still interested. Because they can only be competitive with a large investment. In the last few transfer windows, they have held back. But this is not going on, at least not successfully."

Claiming that the Reds need more investment, Hamann continued:

"Whether he still wants to and stays is probably only decided by Klopp alone. Don't forget where the Reds were before he came along and what has happened since. Titles, reputation in Europe and the way of playing football have been in other spheres since. They're pretty good up front but midfield and defence need freshening up."

Apart from their domestic struggles, Liverpool are also facing an uphill task in the UEFA Champions League last-16 stage. They were recently handed a dispiriting 5-2 defeat in the home leg against Real Madrid.

Liverpool legend refuses to rule out a UCL comeback against champions Real Madrid

Speaking to Bonus Code Bets, Liverpool great John Barnes claimed that the Reds have a chance of progressing to the last eight stage of the UEFA Champions League after their 5-2 loss to Real Madrid. He said:

"It's going to be very difficult at 5-2. Do I think Liverpool are going to pull it off? No, but there's always a chance. To go to the Santiago Bernabeu and win three or four nil is going to be difficult but we said that against Barcelona, so I won't say it's over because football is football."

"They have shown in the past that they can pull off the unthinkable but it's going to be very, very difficult for them this time."

Klopp's side are scheduled to face Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League last-16 away fixture on Wednesday (15 March).

