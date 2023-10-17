"I know the feeling and stuff, but we want to win now" - Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal will sell Emile Smith Rowe to fund 2 new signings

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has tipped the Gunners to sell Emile Smith Rowe in order to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

Smith Rowe came up through the Arsenal academy, making his senior debut during the 2018-19 season. The 23-year-old midfielder impressed for the Gunners in the 2021/22 season, scoring 10 goals in 33 Premier League appearances, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Unfortunately, injuries and lapses in form have halted his career's trajectory. Smith Rowe has started just one game in 18 months and has played just 135 minutes of football this season.

Arsenal will be aiming to win every competition they are in and are likely to be competing for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League in the second half of the season. With Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira above Smith Rowe in the pecking order, a January transfer would make the most sense for both parties.

Campbell told The Highbury Squad (via HITC):

“For us to get Toney and Neto, would we sell ESR (Smith Rowe). I would have to. And that’s the key. I would have to because, I know the feeling and stuff, but we want to win now. He’s not going to go out on loan again, and rightfully so, because he is an established first-team player."

He added:

“Sometimes we have to cut the cord and we have to be ruthless in the sense that, if I am going to get this player in and that player in, especially in January, then we have to be able to move and shake a little bit differently. And we might have to get somebody out in order to bring somebody in.”

Ivan Toney is currently suspended from all footballing activities until January 17, 2024, after being found guilty of breaching gambling offenses. However, the Brentford star has scored 32 goals and provided nine assists in 68 appearances in the Premier League and would be an upgrade over Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Furthermore, Pedro Neto has been in exceptional form this season for Wolves, scoring one goal and registering five assists in eight appearances. He would be an adequate backup for Bukayo Saka, given the latter's recent injury scare.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz signs three-year deal with Puma despite early season struggles

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz recently signed a new three-year boot deal with Puma despite struggling to get adjusted to his new surroundings at the Emirates. He will be donning the club's new Future boot as a result of his new contract.

Havertz said (via GOAL):

"When I met with the team and discussed plans for the future, I knew this was the right fit for me. They understand athletes and really want to be collaborate with their players; it really is a family atmosphere."

"Wearing the Future boot is the perfect fit for my game and is a boot I was eager to move into, there is no other boot like it. Puma are not only excelling as a brand on the pitch but are making huge waves in other areas of sport and fashion. We are working on some exciting projects, and I am looking forward to what the future holds."

Arsenal signed Havertz from Chelsea this summer for a transfer fee of £65 million. Mikel Arteta has deployed him as a midfielder rather than a forward, but the 24-year-old has failed to impress, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 12 appearances to date.

He will be aiming to get back to form against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 21.