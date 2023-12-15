"I know what I am doing, I’m 51 years old" - Mauricio Pochettino makes defiant claim, backs his Chelsea squad to be successful

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his thoughts on his side, claiming that he is sure that they will be successful in a matter of time. The Blues have had an unimpressive start to the season, especially failing to perform in games they are expected to win.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino was saddled with the responsibility of leading a youth-driven revolution at Chelsea in the summer. After a largely successful pre-season, the Blues have looked disappointing this season, and they are 12th in the league standings.

Chelsea's results as well as some of their performances, have caused critics to point fingers at the manager. Pochettino was appointed for his excellent work with a young Tottenham Hotspur side and Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to translate the same at Chelsea.

Pochettino was asked about his thoughts on his squad in his press conference ahead of their league meeting with Sheffield United on Saturday (December 16). The Argentine manager was defiant in his response, revealing that he knows exactly what he's doing and believes very much in his squad.

He said (via Football.London):

"Time is the problem as well?

"Of course, For me it's not a problem. We will succeed for sure. You will see. Maybe today you can say this guy is crazy but I am not crazy. I know what I am doing, 51 years old."

Arguably, schoolboy mistakes have been the bane of the problems at Stamford Bridge this season, with the young side struggling for consistency. There have been fine performances against Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but these have been isolated occurrences.

Mauricio Pochettino keen to temper expectations from young Chelsea squad

Mauricio Pochettino has the huge responsibility of getting the best from his young and largely inexperienced squad without overwhelming them. The expectation from outside is that they are meant to hit the ground running, but the manager understands the need for patience.

As expected, most of the youngsters who have been signed for huge fees have had periods of struggle this season. This is especially the case with club-record signing Moises Caicedo, who arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer for £115 million. The manager has had to put his arm around the midfielder and show him that he trusts him to find his best form, as Pochettino himself revealed.

Chelsea have spent heavily to assemble a talented squad for Pochettino to nurture and get the best of. Such a process requires time and patience, and the club must provide both in abundance for him.