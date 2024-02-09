“I would like them all to come” - La Liga president Javier Tebas on who should replace Xavi at Barcelona

Javier Tebas has welcomed Barcelona to appoint Jurgen Klopp or Jose Mourinho as their next manager. He wants the best managers in the world to be in the league and is happy for all to move to Spain.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano on Thursday, Tebas stated that he was not going to stop Barcelona from appointing any manager of their choice. He claimed that he is happy to see the club get anyone they want as Xavi's replacement.

"Any of the best in the world. I would like them all to come. Klopp, Mourinho? All of them," Tebas said.

However, Tebes added that he is keeping an eye on their signings, claiming that the Catalan giants still have a lot to do.

"Barça have homework to do and they know it. They have two Libero operations to cash in that they might not get paid and that could limit their summer signings. But I know that they are working on finding solutions," he elaborated.

Barcelona's financial situation has not changed as they remain in a crisis. Although Barca are looking to bolster their squad, they will need to keep a check on their spending.

Xavi to leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Xavi recently revealed that he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. He claimed that his work at the club was not appreciated by Barca, fans, and the media.

"The decision on my resignation has been made for a long time, our work is not valued enough. That's why I have decided to leave at the beginning of the season. Is it the club, press, or fans? I think it's in general. I don't think it's (our work) been valued enough," Xavi said via SPORT.

"That generates wear and tear that you think that you do what you do, it is not valued. We have endured the pressure and we have arrived at one of the most difficult moments of the club and I prefer not to continue," he added.

Xavi further stated that it was a similar situation with Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, and Ernesto Valverde, as he had spoken to them about the same.

"Is it cruel to coach Barça? Because it's like that. I try to express what I feel. They make you feel like you're not worth it. Talking to Pep, Ernesto, and Luis Enrique I didn't know. Now I've lived it. It is not enjoyed. It seems that you risk your life at all times," he elaborated.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has claimed that the Catalan giants are not in talks with any manager as the club are still counting on Xavi for next season.