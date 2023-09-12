"I like his energy" - Dwight Yorke slams Manchester United for missing golden chance to sign Arsenal star 

Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke has slammed the Red Devils for not signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad.

The retired forward criticized his former club for their transfer business this summer while questioning why they did not pursue the Scottish left-back. Yorke told Genting Casino (as quoted by Metro):

"I’m not really happy with Man United’s transfer window business. When you look at where Man United are as a team, we’ve signed names that won’t get people too excited. I think we missed the boat with Kieran Tierney as I like his energy, despite his injury issues."

The former Manchester United star added:

"We’ve finally signed a traditional striker, but I think the manager trusts the players he has and he has to make the most of it. I assume he’s happy with the squad, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens."

Tierney's future at Arsenal was hanging in the balance this summer. The Gunners, who were pushing for a permanent transfer, were in constant negotiations with Real Sociedad but were only able to secure a loan deal.

The Scotland international understandably must have wanted to leave the club after struggling to find game time under Mikel Arteta last season. Tierney started only six Premier League encounters during the 2022-23 campaign for Arsenal following Oleksandr Zinchencko's arrival.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been quite busy this window, signing Mason Mount, Rasmus Højlund, Andre Onana, and Sofyan Amrabat (on loan).

“It has been positive" - Manchester United signing reflects on debut against Arsenal

Rasmus Hojlund has opened up about making his debut for Manchester United in their Premier League encounter against Arsenal on 3 September.

The Red Devils locked horns with Mikel Arteta's men at the Emirates nearly a fortnight ago in a thrilling game. Manchester United went 1-0 up within 27 minutes after Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet. The Gunners equalized shortly after with Martin Odegaard finding the back of the net just a minute later.

The scoreline was 1-1 up until the final minutes of the encounter when Alejandro Garnacho scored what seemed to be the match-winner. However, VAR ruled the strike offside, leaving Manchester United right back where they started.

Arsenal then took control of the game with two quick-fire goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus in stoppage time, winning 3-1 and securing all three points.

Hojlund came on for Anthony Martial in the second half and impressed in his cameo. Reflecting on his debut, the Danish forward said (via Manchester Evening News):

“It has been positive. I myself think that I made a good jump-in, and I hope that there are more minutes after the national team break. We have some exciting matches ahead. We have to face Brighton this weekend and Bayern Munich in the next midweek, so I'm really looking forward to that.”

Manchester United will next host Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16.