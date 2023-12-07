"I don't like to give excuses but I didn't have a pre-season" - Manchester United summer signing opens up on 'difficult start' at new club 

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat recently spoke about his struggles at the start of the season and how he is adapting at the club.

The Red Devils signed Amrabat from Fiorentina on a season-long loan for €10 million with an option to buy for €25 million in the summer. The Moroccan has played in midfield and even as a left-back but has flattered to deceive in his 14 appearances across competitions.

Amrabat did, however, put in a good shift in United's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday, December 6. After the game, he opened up about the win and his Manchester United stint so far, saying (via Manchester Evenings News):

"Everyone was disappointed after we lost [against Newcastle], but I think that was the best answer we could give.

"I'm happy because we won the game, which is the most important, and I tried to help the team. It's normal my start was a bit difficult. I don't like to give excuses, but I didn't have a pre-season, so that's difficult for every player I think."

He added:

"I started with an injury and normally you need some time to adapt, but there was no time, the team needed me, so I had to jump in immediately and I'm a fighter, I will never say no when the manager needs me.

"The Premier League is the strongest league in the world, but I'm happy, step by step, every day, I'm stronger and better. So I'm happy we won the game and I played quite good, but there's still a lot of things to do better and I have more to offer."

With Casemiro expected to be out until at least Christmas due to an injury, Amrabat can expect to get more regular playing time at Manchester United.

Scott McTominay becomes Manchester United's hero yet again in Chelsea win

The Red Devils put in one of their best performances this season against Chelsea on Wednesday. Despite having lesser possession (45%), they had 28 attempts on goal with nine being on target as compared to the visitors' 13 attempts with three being on target.

However, Manchester United failed to capitalise on numerous opportunities, including a Bruno Fernandes' penalty miss. Scott McTominay, however, made sure it didn't turn out to be costly. He opened the scoring in the 19th minute and scored another in the 69th minute after Cole Palmer had equalised in the 45th minute.

McTominay has scored five Premier League goals in 12 games this season and all of them have been consequential. He scored a late brace in their 2-1 win over Brentford and a goal in the 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Arsenal. They will next host Bournemouth on Saturday, December 9.