"I don't like to lose, even in rock, paper, scissors" - Manchester United star makes bold claim about his mindset

Manchester United's Antony has given an insight into his mindset, saying that he doesn't like to lose in any situation, be it in a simple game of rock, paper, scissors.

Antony said recently (h/t @centredevils on X):

"I don't like to lose, even in rock, paper, scissors. That's my state of mind. I've always been like that and I'm going to continue to spread this energy."

In an interview titled 'The Boy From Hell', published in the Players' Tribune in November 2022, Antony talked all about his upbringing in a crime-infested favela in Sao Paulo. An excerpt read:

"I would elastico the drug dealers. Rainbow the bus drivers. Nutmeg the thieves. I really did not give a f***. With a ball at my feet, I had no fear."

Antony said he feels 'no pressure' and 'fear' on the football pitch because of the things he used to see in his favela growing up. The Players' Tribune column made it evident that he developed a tough mindset which helped him make big leaps in his personal and professional life.

Antony also added that he was 'not scared of anything in football' because he saw things as a child he could not 'unsee', largely referring to the crimes around his neighborhood. He has nevertheless come under relentless pressure from the media and pundits in recent months after his €100 million transfer from Ajax last year.

The Brazilian winger has scored just eight goals and laid out three assists in 62 games for Manchester United. Despite his irregular form, he has featured regularly in Erik ten Hag's side this season whenever available for selection.

Antony has 18 appearances across competitions this term but has failed to register a single goal contribution.

Manchester United star Antony sends message to fans amid irregular form

Antony has thanked Manchester United fans for their continued support and promised them that the club will 'turn things around'.

Speaking in an interview with the official club website, the 23-year-old said:

"Thank you as always for supporting and motivating us every game, regardless of the results. We owe a lot to you, always filling the stadium, thank you! Rest assured we are doing and will do everything to turn things around and put United back where they belong."

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the table with 28 points from 17 matches — 11 behind league leaders Arsenal. They also finished fourth in their UEFA Champions League group.

Antony's form hasn't helped, and it remains to be seen how long Erik ten Hag backs his big-money signing before switching to other options. Despite Jadon Sancho's extended absence, they also have Marcus Rashford, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial, and Alejandro Garnacho as options down the flanks.