"I'll cherish every moment we spent together" - Ex-Arsenal academy goalkeeper Josh Vickers confirms death of wife Laura in emotional Instagram post

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Josh Vickers took to Instagram to announce the demise of his wife Laura with an emotional post. Laura Vickers passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, the 27-year-old revealed to his online followers.

Vickers tied the knot with Laura only three months ago on June 1, as he posted on Instagram. He had proposed to her in June of last year when he took her to a lake in the mountains in Canada. The Derby County goaltender made a long, heartbreaking post on Instagram, detailing how he feels following the sad event.

"I have written and unwritten this so many times and still can’t find the right words to say and don’t know if I ever will.

"On Tuesday evening, my wife lost her long battle against cancer…

"Laura is the strongest, bravest, and most loving person I have ever met. Even though everything she was going through, she continued to smile, never letting anything get in the way of having a good time and making a lifetime of memories."

The post continued:

"We have cried, laughed, and danced our way through some tough times. I will cherish every moment we spent together from the first time we meet to the moment you peacefully passed. I know that you will be looking down on me and continuing to inspire me every day.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported myself and both families through this incredibly difficult time. Truly fortunate to have the most amazing family and friends! I Love You Always & Forever."

Vickers has been given time off by his club Derby County, who announced that he would play no part in their weekend match against Carlisle.

His teammates delivered a classy tribute as they took to the pitch holding a shirt with his name and number before the fans. They dedicated the tribute to him, knowing how he must feel.

Josh Vickers was an Arsenal player as a youngster

Vickers was on the books of Arsenal for five years, having joined them as a scholar in 2010. He failed to make a single senior appearance for the Gunners, going on two loan spells before his release in 2015.

He played alongside the likes of Serge Gnabry, Hector Bellerin, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles for the Arsenal academy.

Swansea City signed the goalkeeper from Arsenal for free, and he spent two years at the club without making a senior appearance. He did make his professional debut on loan at Barnet in 2016. He left the Welsh side for free before joining Lincoln City and then Rotherham United.

Vickers joined Derby County this summer as a free agent on a three-year deal. He has featured only twice for the Rams this season.