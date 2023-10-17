"I do fancy our chances against Chelsea" – Kevin Campbell offers his prediction on who will win Chelsea vs Arsenal match

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has predicted a 2-0 win for the Gunners in the Premier League encounter against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21).

The Gunners, who finished second in the Premier League past term, are currently in second place behind Tottenham Hotspur with 20 points from eight games. They are yet to lose a league game this season, most recently beating Manchester City 1-0 at their home ground.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 11th spot in the league standings with 11 points from eight games so far. They started their campaign on a dire note, but have won their last three matches across competitions.

During a recent discussion on the Highbury Squad show, Campbell was queried to predict the result of Arsenal's upcoming rivalry match at Mauricio Pochettino's side. He responded:

"I want to say now because I do fancy our chances against Chelsea: I think we'll win the game 2-0. I'll be honest, I really don't care who scores on the weekend. The key is: we stay winning."

Arsenal could be without Bukayo Saka and William Saliba in the encounter against the west London outfit due to respective injury issues. They are set to miss Jurrien Timber and Leandro Trossard next weekend.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could receive a boost in the upcoming days as Reece James is said to be inching closer to regaining full fitness. However, they are sure to miss the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell and Romeo Lavia in their upcoming league game.

Mikel Arteta's side, who have scored 16 goals and conceded six goals so far, have an upper-hand over the Blues in terms of head-to-head record. They have won six games, drawn one contest, and lost three matches in their last 10 Premier League outings against their rivals.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta queried about signing Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling last year - Reports

According to The Athletic, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be an admirer of Raheem Sterling from their days together at Manchester City. He wanted to rope in the player ahead of the 2022-23 season and explored the possibility of adding him to his ranks last summer.

Arteta, who was Manchester City's assistant manager between July 2016 and late 2019, reportedly deemed the 28-year-old as a versatile offensive option. However, he failed to reunite with the winger at Arsenal as the star joined Chelsea for close to £47.5 million in 2022.

Sterling, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2027, has struggled to live up to his lofty standards at the Blues so far. He has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 47 overall matches for them so far.