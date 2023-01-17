“I’ll be really honest with you” – Gary Neville admits Arsenal star has proved him wrong 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has changed his opinion about Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. He admitted that he was wrong about the Englishman and that he has done well for the Gunners.

Arsenal signed Ramsdale as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who moved to Aston Villa. He has done well this season and helped the Gunners stay on top of the Premier League table.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the Manchester United legend admitted he made a quick judgment about the goalkeeper and said that he has done well. He said:

"I'll be really honest with you, when I looked at Ramsdale, the price tag, getting rid of Martinez, I wasn't sure. He's not my style of goalkeeper, I'll be really honest with you. He wants to get too involved. I like a big goalkeeper, 6'3, 6'4, really dominant, scares opposition forwards. But he is more of a modern goalkeeper that is in fashion. And I have to say today, that's the most composed I've seen him. I don't think he put a foot wrong today. And he brought real authority to his team."

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was MoTM against Tottenham

Ben Foster has expressed his surprise at Aaron Ramsdale getting the Man of the Match award in the North London Derby. He claims that the goalkeeper winning it makes it look like Tottenham had a chance in the game.

He was talking on his YouTube channel when he said:

"I was actually a little bit disappointed that he [Arsenal GK Aaron Ramsdale] got Man of the Match and I'll tell you why. And I don't mean this in a bad way, because I love Aaron Ramsdale. Yesterday was literally the most perfect goalkeeping performance. Absolutely everything. Balls into the box, he was coming out for, saves, distribution, the whole shebang. He did it all."

He added:

"But I don't want Tottenham to be going, 'yeah but your goalie got Man of the Match' because there's no Tottenham fan naïve enough in this world, surely to see that game and go, 'we were good enough to get something from that game', because they weren't."

Arsenal are now eight points clear at the top of the table.

