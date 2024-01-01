"I looked like a d**k" - Damien Duff opens up on chat with Sir Alex Ferguson regarding failed Manchester United move

Former Chelsea winger Damien Duff recently spoke about his encounter with Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who intended to sign him before the Irishman's move to Stamford Bridge the same summer (2003).

Damien Duff came to prominence after a bright start to his career at Blackburn Rovers. According to the player, he was being chased by Liverpool and Manchester United. However, the player said his release clause was seen as an exorbitant tag by both teams, and he ended up joining Chelsea.

He told Open Goal podcast:

"It nearly happened with both [United and Liverpool]. I'm not sure what my get out [clause] was with Blackburn, maybe £15million or £16million. I went for 17-point-something [million]. It was maybe too much for them."

Duff added:

"Chelsea was never on my radar. Ideally, it would have been Man Utd, Liverpool, great clubs with Irish connections. I met Alex Ferguson and spoke to him. When you spend time with him and talk to him about football, you want to play for him. I think I just cost too much and they got better wingers than me in the end."

Duff also revealed that he met the legendary manager dressed in his best attire, and did not speak a word throughout the meeting.

"I met him in the kitman's house. I think Fergie did all his business in Albert's house. Albert picked me up at the airport and brought me there. I didn't say a word for two or three hours. I was still a baby, 21 or 22. I just stared at him."

"I was probably dribbling as well. Ma made me wear a shirt and tie, as Irish mothers do. I was suited and booted. I looked like a d**k, probably. That's probably why he didn't sign me. I was just dribbling looking at him."

Damien Duff joined Chelsea in the same summer for around £17 million to play under Claudio Ranieri, and was one of the earliest Abramovich-era signings. He won two league titles and the League Cup in his stint at Stamford Bridge under Jose Mourinho before leaving the club in 2006 for Newcastle United.

Sir Alex Ferguson: The Greatest Premier League manager?

In his 27 years as Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson distinguished himself as one of the world's best managers. His time at the club saw him win 38 major honours, including an (then) unprecedented treble (FA Cup, Premier League, Champions League) in 1999.

Sir Alex Ferguson won the Premier League 13 times as a manager and won the UEFA Champions League twice with the Red Devils. His achievements in English football were so great that he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1999.

Ferguson won 528 of his 810 Premier League games as United manager, a record he holds till this day.