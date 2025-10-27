“I love when Lamine speaks. It motivates me” - After beating Lamine Yamal in El Clasico, Real Madrid star speaks about Barcelona man’s comments

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouaméni has responded to Lamine Yamal's pre-El Clásico comment after his side's victory over Barcelona. Los Blancos got the better of their rivals with a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 26.

In what was a tense encounter, first-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham ensured Madrid picked up maximum points in the first El Clásico of the season. Fermin Lopez, meanwhile, was Barcelona's scorer in the clash.

The interesting encounter, however, climaxed with a moment of chaos between players from both sides, particularly Yamal, Dani Carvajal, and Vinicius Jr. The veteran Madrid defender appeared to have confronted the Barcelona forward, taunting him for his comments before the game. Vinicus Jr also took a dig at the 18-year-old for the same.

Yamal had accused Real Madrid of "stealing" and "complaining" during a livestream appearance with influencers days before El Clásico. While speaking to the press after the match, Tchouaméni was asked about his feelings towards Yamal's comment.

The Frenchman responded by claiming that Yamal's comment served as motivation heading into the match. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“I love when Lamine speaks. It motivates me. The match is played on the pitch.”

Yamal notably had a quiet outing against Real Madrid, unlike Tchouaméni, who was hailed by fans for his contributions in his side's victory. The win saw Los Blancos record their first win in five meetings against La Blaugrana and open up a five-point lead over Hansi Flick's side at the top of the table.

Barcelona star reacts to clash with Real Madrid players after El Clásico defeat

Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong was not impressed by Dani Carvajal's on-pitch confrontation with Lamine Yamal in the aftermath of their 2-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu. He believes that the Real Madrid defender could have approached his countryman differently, rather than making a public scene.

"I didn't see what happened. I was on the bench and saw a lot of people. When the referee blew his whistle, Real Madrid players went after Lamine. It's a bit exaggerated," De Jong said (via GOAL).

He continued:

"You'd have to ask them. In the first half, we weren't sharp with the ball. Madrid hurt with their players up front. In the second half, we lacked the ability to create danger and clear chances."

"If Carvajal wanted to speak with Lamine, call him or text him. You're team-mates, you know each other. Why do you have to make a scene on the pitch?" the Dutchman added.

The match also witnessed a clash between players of both teams after Pedri was given his marching orders late on after a second yellow card for a tackle on Aurelien Tchouaméni.

Real Madrid will next take on Valencia at home on November 1, while Barcelona will host Elche the day after.

