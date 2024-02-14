“I’m absolutely obsessed with Ronaldo” - Louis Rees-Zammit, who quit rugby for NFL dream, opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo admiration

Former Wales rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit has talked about his admiration about Cristiano Ronaldo. He recently switched his career to the NFL, making the announcement in January, and has began his 10-week training programme in Florida.

Rees-Zammit is a big fan of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and even copied his signature celebration on occasions. Speaking about the former Real Madrid forward, Rees-Zammit said:

"Like I’m absolutely obsessed with Ronaldo. When I did that celebration, I did it because I love Ronaldo. I didn’t want to offend anyone.

"You see loads of footballers doing that, but if you do it in rugby, you get slammed. I try not to look at the haters and all the criticism I get. It’s just head down and get on with the job.”

Talking about his ambitions for the National Football League, he told BBC (via TalkSport):

“In the next five years, I want to be a Super Bowl champ. These are very much dreams, but I’m desperate for these things to happen. And I want to be an inspiration for anyone coming through the IPP, and any international player that wants to get through to the NFL."

Coming to Ronaldo, the Portuguese captain is playing for Al Nassr. Since joining the Saudi Pro League club in December 2022 on a free transfer, Ronaldo has registered 38 goals and 13 assists in 44 games across competitions.

He's the league's highest scorer this season, registering 20 goals and nine assists in 18 games. Ronaldo finished 2023 with 54 goals in 59 games for club and country, the most by any player.

Luke Shaw professes admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo

After terminating his contract by mutual consent with Manchester United in December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League club, making his debut the next month.

Before that, he spent close to 16 months in Old Trafford, where he shared the dressing room with left-back Luke Shaw, who praised the attacker, telling Sky Sports (via United in Focus):

“One of the best players to ever play football, I think, and for me, it was a real honour to be able to experience first-hand to play with him to see how he lives his life to see what he does to stay at that top level."

He added:

“It was an unbelievable feeling to see him day in, day out and see what he does to really reach that top level, and, for me, it was so clear to see why he reached that top level for so many years because he was so professional and every day he did everything 100 per cent."

Cristiano Ronaldo registered 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 games across competitions across two stints at Old Trafford.