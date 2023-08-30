"I'm a big, big fan of him"- Paul Merson says he is 'shocked' Manchester United are getting a free run at signing 27-year-old star

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has said that he is 'shocked' more teams aren't interested in signing Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Amrabat this summer. According to the Athletic, Manchester United made a €2 million loan bid for him out of which only €1 million would be guaranteed.

Fiorentina rejected the offer. According to journalist Jacque Talbot on X, La Viola are waiting for another offer as talks continue to decide the 27-year-old Morocco international's future.

Amidst this, Merson gave his opinion on Manchester United's pursuit of Amrabat. He said on Sky Sports (h/t @mufcmpb on X):

"He’s [Amrabat] a good player... I’m a big, big fan of him. I’m shocked nobody else has come in for him already. He will hold everything together for Manchester United."

Amrabat is in the final year of his contract and hasn't played a single minute of Serie A football this term despite being fit. He was excluded from the Serie A team's matchday squad for their 2-2 Serie A draw against US Lecce on 27 August.

Manchester United signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60 million this month but he is more of an attacking midfielder. Amrabat would solidify the Red Devils' options in defensive midfield after they saw Fred join Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, German outlet BILD (h/t FootballTransfers.com) claim that Scott McTominay is Thomas Tuchel's favorite option to strengthen his defensive midfield position.

Tottenham star is linked with a move to Manchester United - reports

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

The Denmark international has been a regular fixture in Spurs' team since his €16.6 million move from Southampton three years ago. In that time he has made 148 appearances across competitions for Tottenham, which is an ode to his quality and fitness.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the player is considered expendable if the right offer arrives on the table. The journalist wrote in his CaughtOffside column (h/t Football365):

"On United, I want to clarify that it’s true that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is an option for Man United, but Tottenham want an important fee for the player. The message from Tottenham is clear – important proposal, or nothing."

Hojbjerg, 28, still has two years left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It remains to be seen if Manchester United will make a move for him even if they sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.