"I’m calm because I knew moments like this would come" - Chelsea star backs himself to turn form around and 'give a lot of joy' to the Blues

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has affirmed that he will soon regain his old form and will also help the Blues. He admitted that the club and he aren't in a good position currently.

The Blues signed Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported British record transfer fee of £115 million in the summer. He has made 17 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side as a defensive midfielder, where he has failed to record a single-goal contribution.

Moreover, in all the matches, the Blues have only managed to keep four clean sheets, out of which two were in the EFL Cup.

As a result of his current form and recent performances, the 22-year-old has come under fire by the world of football. Addressing his run at Chelsea, the Ecuadorian midfielder had said that he'll soon return to his old form, saying via (football journalist Jamie F. Macias):

“The old Moises will be back and will continue to triumph and give a lot of joy to Chelsea"

“Football will always give you ups and downs and now the club and also me, aren’t going through the best time. But, I’m calm because I knew moments like this would come and I need to remain mentally strong.”

The Blues are currently 12th in the Premier League, 18 points behind leaders Liverpool. They will next host Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United at the Stamford Bridge on December 16 (Saturday).

Moisés Caicedo hails former Chelsea star as his idol

Moisés Caicedo, who joined Mauricio Pochettino's side earlier this summer, has revealed that French midfielder N'Golo Kante is his idol.

Kante joined the west London side in July 2016 from Leicester City for a reported transfer fee of £32 million. The Frenchman made 269 appearances for the Blues, bagging 13 goals and 16 assists.

Kante also won the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea during his stint at Stamford Bridge. After seven years at Stamford Bridge, Kante joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad earlier this summer on a free transfer.

Admiring the Frenchman's stellar career, Moisés Caicedo said (via Jamie F. Macias):

“Chelsea has always caught my attention a lot, you know from the players who have been here, Kante is one of my idols. So it was very nice when I found out that Chelsea was interested in me, it was something very nice for me because it was one of my dreams when I was little”

The Ecuadorian midfielder also revealed that joining the Blues was his childhood dream. As a result, he was contented when he was approached by the club. Liverpool were also interested in signing him but he turned down their offer and joined the west London club.