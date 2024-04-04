 "I’m not in my early 20s so I have to choose wisely" - Manchester City star discusses future plans after 4-1 win over Aston Villa

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno has spoken about his future at the club as he continues to play a second-fiddle role for the Cityzens. The German goalkeeper joined to provide cover in the goalkeeping department in 2022, and he has done so admirably.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a manager who always seeks perfection in his preferred style of play, and is unafraid to make changes regularly. For his sides, the role of the goalkeeper goes beyond just keeping the ball out of the net, but also to help impose his will on the opposition.

The former Arminia Bielefeld shot-stopper has performed excellently for the Cityzens, and featured in every FA Cup game as they won the competition last season, conceding just one goal.

This season, Ortega has continued to provide cover for Ederson since his injury against Liverpool last month. The 31-year-old spoke to the media after featuring for the side in their 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday, claiming that he feels comfortable in Manchester. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“It’s not my single decision, my wife as well, expecting a second child. I’m not in my early 20s so I have to choose wisely."

The German national feels happy playing a backup role in Pep Guardiola's side, but would reportedly not mind moving elsewhere to be the number one. He has made a total of 13 appearances this season, keeping five clean sheets while conceding only 12 goals for the side.

Phil Foden shines as Manchester City return to winning ways

Foden was the star of the show for Manchester City as they secured a comfortable 4-1 win over fourth-place Aston Villa. The Cityzens recovered from successive league draws to win against Villa, who defeated them in the reverse fixture.

Rodri opened the scoring for the champions with a fine first-time effort before Jhon Duran levelled for the visitors. England international Foden then took over the show in the absence of both Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, who were on the bench.

The 23-year-old scored to restore his side's lead on the cusp of half-time before adding another two in the second half to seal a hat-trick. He has now scored three career hat-tricks in the Premier League and has 14 goals and seven assists in the league this season.

Manchester City remain one point behind leaders Arsenal, who defeated Luton Town while Liverpool are currently playing against Sheffield United.

