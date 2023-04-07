"I’m very fond of him" - Former Chelsea boss wants Frank Lampard to be considered for permanent role at the London club

Former Chelsea manager Guus Hiddinck wants Frank Lampard to be considered for the permanent role of the Blues manager. Hiddinck had two spells as the Blues boss and led them to FA Cup glory in 2009.

Lampard was appointed as the interim manager at the west London-based club after Graham Potter was sacked. Hiddinck would like to see the former midfielder considered for the permanent role.

He told The Telegraph (via GOAL):

"Honestly, I would like him to be considered not just as an interim coach. But also to be given the confidence to continue with the project next season. He knows the club like nobody else and it’s important to give continuity to things."

He added:

"Like anyone, Lampard is going to need time. Chelsea have invested a lot of money but now need to adapt to an idea. I’m very fond of him, I hope he will get Chelsea out of this predicament and get them back to where they deserve to be.”

Lampard previously took charge of the five-time Premier League winners for a duration of 84 matches between 2019 and 2021. He managed to guide the team to 44 victories in those matches.

Darren Bent explained why Frank Lampard returned to Chelsea

Frank Lampard's return came as a surprise to many. Darren Bent, Lampard's former international teammate, has explained why the former midfielder might have made a return to the club.

Bent said (via Metro):

"I fully understand and respect why Frank would do that (go back). He left Everton and people were saying he’s rubbish, he’s not a good coach, this that and the other."

He added:

"He himself is a proud man, I played with him for England. He thinks if he can go there and have a really good end to the season someone else will pick me up."

Bent further added:

"At the end of this season there could be as many as seven jobs available. He’s going to be in the mix for one of them."

The Blues will return to action tomorrow on April 8 to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

