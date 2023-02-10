"I'm fully convinced that we will be innocent" - Pep Guardiola breaks silence on charges for financial breach against Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended the club's hierarchy and claimed that he is fully convinced they are innocent. The Spaniard added that they are being convicted by other Premier League clubs without giving them a chance to defend themselves.

Manchester City were slapped with charges on Monday after the Premier League found over 100 alleged breaches in their financial rules. The Cityzens were referred to an independent commission by the league to investigate and determine the punishment if found guilty.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the charges, Guardiola was ready to defend his club. He boldly stood his ground and said that the club are ready to fight all charges. He said:

"I'm fully convinced that we will be innocent, and then what will happen next? I'm delighted with the team. I know how they are training lately. Normally we didn't give up, in the previous seasons, in the toughest moments, we had the feeling that we are going to do it."

He added:

"Since Abu Dhabi took over the club, since day one it's been like that. In this country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty. This didn't happen [with Manchester City]."

Guardiola referenced City's previous case with UEFA and claimed that the club will defend themselves firmly. He said:

"My thought is that we have already been condemned. Since Monday it is like what happened with UEFA. The club proved that they were completely innocent, why should I think right now, with just charges of suggestions. The 19 teams of the PL are accusing us without the opportunity to defend ourselves."

He added:

"You know exactly what side I'm on. We are lucky we live in a country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. It seems like we have already been sentenced. What is going to happen, I don't know. We think we have good lawyers and I know we are going to defend our position."

What happens if Manchester City are found guilty?

Manchester City have a lot of breaches to fight and are now waiting for the independent commission to deliver their verdict.

Should the club be found guilty in over 50% of the charges, they are likely to be given a severe punishment.

Reports suggest the Cityzens could face relegation from the Premier League and also a heavy fine with a point deduction.

